The 82nd edition of the Golden Globes It was held in the early hours of January 6 (peninsular time) at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles and left us with a very diverse track record in both the series and film categories. One of the winners of the night was Colin Farrell, who was reunited with the award for the third time in his career.

The Irishman was nominated for best lead actor in a limited series, anthology or television movie along with other great professionals such as Richard Gadd (My stuffed reindeer), Andrew Scott (Ripley) either Ewan McGregor (A gentleman in Moscow), although it was he who won for his performance in The Penguin, the Max series about one of the most iconic villains in the world DC Universe.

It is the third Golden Globe that Colin Farrell has received in his career. He got the previous two in the category of best lead actor in a comedy or musical, first for Hidden in Bruges (2009) and some time later by Inisherin’s Banshee (2023).

Weeks ago, the actor had publicly expressed the fatigue he felt after the number of hours he had spent in the makeup room to achieve the characterization of the Penguin. “I have prosthetics left for a while,” He joked about all the time he spent each day filming and what awaits him if he continues playing the villain in the future, which is quite likely.

The Irish interpreter thanked to all his teammates and the people responsible for the series. He even had a word for Carolina, a woman who kept the entire cast hydrated and warm on the cold nights of filming in New York. Of course, he praised Matt Reeves as executive producer, to the showrunner Lauren LeFranc and the rest of the nominees.

Colin Farrell has won the Golden Globe for the third time thanks to playing Oswald Cobb better known as the Penguin, one of the most famous villains in the DC Universe. He has become the third actor to win this award for giving life to an antagonist taken from the comics. Before him they achieved it Heath Ledger (The dark knight) and Joaquin Phoenix (joker).

