Irish actor Colin Farrel voluntarily entered an addiction rehab center in the United States last week. The interpreter, protagonist of Locust Y Last call, he has been sober for 12 years and has made the decision as a preventive measure to avoid “falling back into the rabbit hole” and using again, as the British tabloid progresses on Tuesday Daily Mail.

The actor began to feel “overwhelmed” after a busy year, in which he finished shooting three films. As confirmed by a source from Farrell’s environment to the British publication, the interpreter began to feel the “urge” to use again. The Hollywood star, then, decided to seek professional help before “ending badly.”

“We all know that Colin is an addict, for 12 years he has been sober-sober,” said the same source, adding: “Another week and I could have started using again.” Farrell, 41, struggled with his addictions for more than a decade until in 2005, after the filming of Miami Vice, decided to start a treatment. The interpreter would confess after that it was “out of control”.

The protagonist of the second season of the series True detective entered a luxury rehabilitation center in Arizona, United States. The Meadow clinic, where a month of treatment can cost $ 36,000 (almost 30,000 euros). There you can go horseback riding, practice yoga and Tai Chi, receive acupuncture treatments and participate in meditation sessions.

The center offers a 45-day treatment for people with addictions, which they have dubbed Gentle Path (Kind way). At the institution, famous among celebrities, the golfer Tiger Woods, the model Kate Moss, the singer Selena Gomez and the actor Kevin Spacey were also treated.