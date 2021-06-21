Arnoldo Delgadillo

Colima / 06.20.2021 22:46:27

Health Sector institutions report that in the state of Colima, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, no new cases or deaths from covid-19 were registered.

According to what was reported, the entity remains with 11,476 positives of covid-19 and 1,303 accumulated deaths for this cause.

However, on Friday and Saturday there were three registered deaths; two women and a man between the ages of 30 and over 65, who were originally from Armería and Colima.

In the same way, those days there were 38 accumulated cases, of which 19 were women and 19 men, with ages between 10 and more than 65 years.

However, the Ministry of Health indicates that given the persistence of moderate risk, it is necessary to go out with face masks, maintain a distance of two meters between people, avoid crowds and prefer ventilated spaces.

