Of Elisabetta Zocchi

An Italian study shows that two hours of immediate and uninterrupted “skin to skin” contact between mother and baby protects against “functional gastrointestinal disorders” in early childhood

They have been studied for a long time the positive effects of mother-baby skin-to-skin contact immediately after birth. Now new Italian research, in addition to confirming its effectiveness for the initiation and duration of exclusive breast feedings, turns the spotlight on the benefits for the functionality of the newborn’s intestine.

This is the study carried out by the University of Bari in collaboration with the Neonatology of the San Giovanni di Dio Hospital in Melfi directed by Doctor Saverio De Marcawhich for the first time in the world highlights the protective role of this perinatal practice — two hours of immediate and uninterrupted contact skin to skin (skin to skin) between mother and baby – on «functional gastrointestinal disorders» in early childhood.

These include colic which, due to their diffusion and impact on the quality of family life, are a “catchphrase” for many new parents. According to the new study, which will be presented by one of the authors, Dr Michela Casolinoat the XXX congress of the Italian Society of Pediatric Gastroenterology (SIGENP) in Matera from 28 to 30 September, simple skin-to-skin contact after giving birth appears to halve the overall incidence of these disorders and protect two-thirds of babies from the risk of colic.

«The benefits of skin-to-skin contact are evident – ​​he comments Mariella Baldassarre, associate professor of Pediatrics at the University of Bari —. The results of this first study represent the starting point for the collection of further data on larger groups of patients. And it will be necessary to investigate and clarify the mechanisms by which this practice counteracts the factors causing functional gastrointestinal disorders and, in particular, colic.”

Colic: the bugbear of all new parents The crises of crying inconsolably of the child, which constitute the most striking manifestation of this disorder, are a cause of great stress, alarm and a sense of helplessness for mothers and fathersso much so that it represents a risk factor for postpartum depression and shaken baby syndromethat is to say shaken baby syndrome by exasperated adults who, in a clumsy attempt to console him, instead cause him serious injuries. It must also be said that a significant portion of pediatric visits in the first months of life – around 10-20% – are motivated by colic. Their heavy impact on the psychological well-being of the family unit is not surprising if we consider the way in which they occur: the little one becomes red in the face, cries suddenly, uncontrollably and continuously, stiffens his arms and flexes his legs, presents abdominal tension often accompanied but not necessarily by gas, which is why colic is also called “gaseous”. Furthermore, these episodes are concentrated in the evening hours, disturbing the rest of mothers and fathers. Furthermore, it is about a rather common condition, which can affect 20% to 30% of infants usually aged 2 to 4 monthsfortunately benign (if no other symptoms or warning signs are associated) and temporary, i.e. it tends to be self-limiting, then resolving spontaneously. See also Papi (UniFe), 'preventing syncytial virus in the over 60s reduces hospitalizations'

A disorder that needs to be investigated to find effective answers Thanks to new research, the protective role of early and prolonged contact has emerged skin to skin mother-newborn after giving birth compared toonset of functional gastrointestinal disorders, primarily the well-known colic. But we need to ask ourselves how this practice actually acts on the underlying causes of the problem. «The etiopathogenetic factors of infantile colic that could be influenced are multiple – points out Professor Mariella Baldassarre – and include the microbiota-brain-gut axis, intestinal epithelial barrier function, intestinal inflammation and motility, visceral hyperalgesia. But it must also be considered epigeneticsthat is, the action of environmental factors on individual genetic predispositions, as well oxytocinergic mechanisms, i.e. the endogenous opioid system that promotes both lactation and the creation of the mother-newborn bond of attachment and empathy. We have opened a path but there is much to explore.” In this regard it must be said that, despite the substantial amount of studies produced over time, the causes of the onset of colic are not yet fully known although it is likely to assume, as for other functional gastrointestinal disorders, a multifactorial nature which makes the therapy chapter even more of a challenge. In fact, the factors hypothesized at the origin of colic include: dysbiosis (alterations in quantity and quality of the intestinal bacterial flora), intestinal neuronal dysmotility and hyperexcitability, anomalous absorption of food antigens, intolerances (also to allergens coming from the maternal diet), the abnormal production of inflammatory cytokines and neurotransmitters sensitive to receptors that induce contractions of intestinal smooth muscles, disorders of the parent-infant relationship due to accumulation of anxiety and tension.

The brain and gut are connected by the microbiota Today the most important innovative contribution of research concerns the hypothesized immaturity of the microbiota — or the compositional characteristics of the intestinal bacterial flora — which could be among the predisposing causes. In particular, in recent years there has been talk of gut-brain axis, that is, a complex bidirectional communication network that allows the central nervous system to regulate many functions of the gastrointestinal tract which, in turn, can modulate the brain ones. And it would be precisely the microbiota of the intestine – that is, the vast ecosystem of microbial populations that inhabit it – that constitutes the interface of this “dialogue”, orchestrating a multiplicity of functions through nervous, hormonal, metabolic and immune pathways. This is why it is believed that the intestinal microbial alterations found in infants suffering from colic can reach compromising the integrity of the mucosal barrier and trigger an inflammatory state. Hence the use of specific probiotic strains to attempt to restore the correct balance. See also Experts, 'clear evidence for bimekizumab in active psoriatic arthritis'

More than cures, reassurances are worth it Despite the various treatment approaches (drugs, supplements, phytotherapeutic remedies), including the recent use of probiotics which, moreover, do not represent a validated option in terms of cost-benefit balance, up to now it has not been possible to develop a standardized therapeutic protocol due to the absence of unequivocal data. This is why, currently, the most effective strategy remains the reassurance of the parents, to whom the pediatrician must provide adequate counseling by explaining that, although the child’s crying may seem inconsolable, these crises are not an expression of pathology nor do they interfere with growth. Not to mention that the disorder can be traced back to a paroxysmal expression of crying which, in the first months of life, represents the only communication method with which the infant is able to express his discomfort and difficulty in self-consoling. Therefore, it is essential for parents to remain calm and avoid reacting in an anxious and stereotyped way, perhaps by offering milk, which ends up overfeeding the baby and worsening his discomfort. In short, the risk is that the newborn who suffers from colic transforms from a subject experiencing a stressful condition to “object” of stress for his parentsamplifying in a vicious circle the very manifestations of the disorder, which is affected in no small way by the emotional component. Also for this breast feedingsin addition to providing the child with the ideal food from a nutritional and immunological point of view, they strengthen the psycho-affective bond and the maternal feeling of self-efficacy precisely thanks to the “skin-to-skin” contact investigated by the new study. And it is no coincidence that physical proximity, the sweet and delicate action of rocking and massage are, in the daily experience of many parents, the winning moves to mitigate the discomfort of the baby with colic.

What the new Italian study reveals The research has two objectives: to evaluate the possible impact of mother-newborn “skin-to-skin” contact (SSC) after birth on the prevalence and duration of breastfeeding and on the prevalence of functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGID). To this end, the study involved the recruitment of 160 healthy newborns, delivered at term vaginally, and then divided into two groups among those who had benefited from the skin to skin contact (79) and the others (81). The perinatal procedure was implemented immediately and continuously in the first two hours after birth. All the babies were then monitored at 1, 3 and 6 months of life through questionnaires to collect data. both on breastfeeding and on FGIDs in early childhood, as defined in the most updated guidelines (Rome IV criteria). Well, as regards the first objective, that is the prevalence of exclusive breastfeeding

at three months of age, it emerged that 70.9% of the babies undergoing the procedure were fed only with breast milk, compared to 53.1% of the others. «And this supports the hypothesis according to which the timely contact skin to skin represents an optimal viaticum for the correct start of breast feedings”, comments Professor Baldassarre. For the second objective, that is the prevalence of functional gastrointestinal disorders, it was seen that among the 160 children recruited for the study, 82 subsequently presented at least one disorder as defined by the most updated criteria. Over half of the children (51.25% to be precise) were affected by one or more disorders, but the proportions were significantly to the detriment of babies deprived of skin contact at birth which then presented a problem in a large share of cases, equal to 62.9%, compared to 39.2% of the others. See also Long Covid, chronic fatigue and muscle pain: is there a cure?

Colic and dyschezia clearly decreased thanks to skin contact If we then move on to the specific analysis of colic, we have seen that the protective effect of contact skin to skin it is even more consistent because it reduces the incidence to 7.6% compared to 22.2% in the other group. The difference in the prevalence of dyschezia (difficulty in evacuation) was also significant: 3.8% in the group of children benefiting from the procedure, compared to 13.6% in the others. And it should be emphasized that none of the infants who presented with dyschezia were exclusively breastfed, therefore suggesting a decisive protective role of maternal food. In summary, from the results of the study it can be deduced first of all that contact skin to skin after birth it is confirmed which one significant factor in supporting the initiation and maintenance of exclusive breastfeeding up to six months of life. It also emerged that children deprived of contact skin to skin they presented greater susceptibility to functional gastrointestinal disorders, particularly infantile colic and dyschezia. “The skin to skin immediately after giving birth certainly leads to an increase in the prevalence and duration of exclusive breastfeeding in the first months of life and to a significantly lower incidence of colic and dyschezia in the little ones”, concludes Baldassarre.