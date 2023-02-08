“The great hospital of the future will be the territory. We have to invest in the area, train personnel. Certain ceilings” need to be “reviewed, such as that of personnel”, which dates back to 2004. “After twenty years, it needs to be reviewed. We did it partially with the Calabria decree, but it must be resized according to the DM77 which is the future of healthcare, together with the revision of the DM70 “. Thus Luca Coletto, Councilor for Health and Social Policies of the Umbria Region, in his speech on the occasion of the fifth edition of the “Inventing for Life Health Summit” this year dedicated to the theme: “Investing for Life: health matters”, organized by Msd Italy.

“To give continuity to a health service on a universal basis”, it is necessary “to plan spending, especially for innovative people. In the future – adds Coletto – for oncological pathologies, in particular, innovative drugs will be used that can be managed with the ‘payment by results’, i.e. based on the results or other systems, but the ceiling needs to be revised”. As “all the regional health councilors know – he continues – respect for the balance of the budget is very important. When the regions go over, citizens get the additional income tax, the hiring freeze and therefore the turnover, in addition to the blocking of the essential levels of assistance (Lea). These cost-containment mechanisms need to be reviewed. They shouldn’t be removed, but revised”.

On the question of personnel, “I would speak of standard equipment” as envisaged “in the 2014-16 health pact (art. 22 paragraph E) – suggests Coletto – This is a possibility, for the regions in the recovery plan, to be able to hire, satisfy the turnover, on the basis of parameters on which Agenas is working to allow the disbursement of the Lea. The payback – he underlines – is a mechanism that had been defined as temporary and needs to be reviewed, like the ceilings, for healthcare that is an investment, not an expense”.

Speaking of investments, “Italy – recalls the councilor – has health care management on a universal and non-insurance basis. If we look at Europe, we see much higher percentages of the GDP/Health Fund ratio, but we must bear in mind that in Germany and France, with insurance-based management, the ratio goes over 11%. I believe that 8% is an ideal percentage to be able to take and have innovative drugs within everyone’s reach without the worry of spending limits which, of course, must exist, but must not be oppressive”.

“The future hospital – Coletto reiterates – will be the territory, with general practitioners with family nurses and the health professions, which will have to evolve. I hope that, shortly, the parliament will decline the implementing decrees in this regard. We need trained personnel. Graduate and licensed doctors must go to outpatient clinics. In Germany from the first year they go to the ward. This is the reality of the facts. I hope that there is a decisive turnaround, that doctors work with a contract that gives credit to what they have done, are doing and will do. The health sector – concludes the councilor – will be increasingly marked by the restructuring of a system on a universal basis. Whether the insurance companies like it or not, the system on a universal basis gives everything to everyone without distinction of wealth and costs less”.