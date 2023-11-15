The 2023 Ferrari driver

With the conclusion of the 2023 WEC championship upon us, the Ferrari is engaged in a difficult championship comeback mission on the Toyotas, which will both start from the front row of Sakhir in the 8 Hours of Bahrain with the great chance of winning the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles for the fifth consecutive time. This season, however, the Maranello company gained the enormous satisfaction of returning to the top step of the podium in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, winning the hundredth edition of the historic French race with Pier Guidi, Giovinazzi and Calado. A success that al ‘Prancing Horse’ missing since 1965.

Third car?

Regardless of what the outcome of the last round of this world championship will be, Ferrari is already thinking about the future, and with ambitious projects: among these, one for which the ‘Red’ is studying most carefully is the one relating to the expansion of its participation in the category Hypercars not only with the two AF Corse team cars, but also with one third LMH car. The confirmation, in this sense, came directly from Antonello ColettaHead of GT Sports Activities at Ferrari.

Everything’s ready

Already in recent weekends, Coletta had underlined the difficulties inherent in technical management in a completely independent way, and that a further 499P belonging to a customer team would have contributed to significant developments. In a meeting with the media on the eve of the 8 Hours of Bahrain, Coletta not only reiterated this concept, but also stated that the credentials to materialize a new reality signed ‘Ferrari’ are all there, and above all for a full-time season : “Now we are aiming for the potential third car – he has declared – we believe that the our knowledge is sufficient to manage another one. I don’t know if there will be, but we are ready. Might be an option for next year, but it is not confirmed whether it will be 2024 or 2025. If we will consider a third car it will be for the whole year, not just for Le Mans. We have no interest in managing it just for one race.”

The client team

In addition to the timescales needed to bring this project to life, everything still remains to be clarified which team will manage the ‘customer’ car. The most probable hypothesis would still seem to be that of AF Corsebut with the support of sponsor Richard Mille, whose logo already appears on all the Ferraris involved in various championships. Among these also the Ferrari Competizioni GT, where the young Lilou Wadoux competes, who will take to the track for the Rookie Tests together with Robert Shwartzman: “It will most likely be a customer car that we will support, but it will depend on the circumstances – he concluded – if AF Corse has the budget to deploy it, we will give it support. In any case, the management of the engine and electronics is up to us, just as it happens when you have a customer team.”