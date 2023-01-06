On 14 February, Scuderia Ferrari will present the 2023 F1 single-seater currently known as ‘project 675′ with which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will go in search of a title that Maranello has been missing since 2007 in the Drivers’ Championship and since 2008 in the it concerns the Constructors’ World Championship. In the agenda of President John Elkann in 2023, however, there are not only the F1 Grands Prix. In fact, Ferrari will also return to compete in the main class of the World Endurance Championship, the WEC, or the Hypercar class in which the Maranello company with the 499P he will compete with Toyota, Porsche, Glickenhaus and will also experience a real ‘derby’ with Peugeot as regards the Stellantis galaxy.

The Endurance Project Manager, Antonello Colettaafter having led the GT sector with great success in the last decade, he is ready for the challenge that awaits Ferrari in 2023, aware that there could be youth problems with a project 100% created by the men of Maranello starting from a blank sheet. “The 499P is a Ferrari in everything, starting with the style. She couldn’t look like anyone else. From the chassis to the engine, it’s all ours, even the electric one mounted on the front wheels. For some stages it will operate as a four-wheel drive. We took risks, but challenges are in Ferrari’s DNA.”the words of Coletta interviewed by The Corriere della Sera.

In view of the seasonal debut scheduled at Sebring on 17 March with the 1000 km, Ferrari has already accumulated around 16,000 km of tests with the 499P, a vast program that has allowed the drivers and technicians to begin to get to know the merits and defects of the Hypercar that will try to question the dominance of Toyota which boasts perhaps at the moment unparalleled experience at the highest levels in Endurance.

The tests were fundamental in bringing out the inevitable problems when starting from scratch: “Our testing program was intense and allowed us to acquire a lot of information that will need to be developed to improve the car. We are satisfied. Although we are where we would like to be, because we have not had any delays, some problems have arisen which we are trying to resolve as quickly as possible – Coletta added – when you build such a complex car starting from a blank sheet, it would be a utopia to think of getting on the track without any difficulty from day one“.