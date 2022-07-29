The presentation of the Ferrari 296 GT3 left everyone speechless for what is the car of the future in the world of GT racing in Maranello. Beyond the beauty of the car itself, it is clear that the challenge promised to be complicated right from the start because of course we know that every car is wonderful if it wins.

And the 488 that preceded it from 2016 to today continues to do so without giving the slightest sign of old age, competing against much newer cars and beating them repeatedly. But it was time to turn the page and in Ferrari they focused on the road 296 GTB, removing the hybrid system and developing this racing car that was brought to the track for the first time in April.

“We started from an idea for this project, changing a lot of things in the last 4-5 months. We plan to start producing the car in the last part of 2022 as the debut will be at Daytona 2023”, explained Antonello Coletta, Head of Ferrari Sports Activities, to Motorsport.com microphones during the official presentation at Spa-Francorchamps.

“At the moment it is difficult to say how many will be ready for the start of next year, hopefully around 5-6, which would make me very happy.”

The tests are currently continuing and the homologation will come later, by the end of 2022. But the mountain to climb is difficult having the heavy legacy of the 488 on the shoulders.

“It is a very complicated and hard challenge because we are faced with having to replace a model that has won for 7 years against a tide of opponents, who in this time have brought evolutions and new cars, while we have kept the same car. , introducing only the Evo package “.

“Making a better car than the previous one, in this case talking about the 488, is very complicated considering how much it has won and is still doing. But we are sure we have a gem that can bring us more victories and titles”.

Ferrari 296 GT3 Photo by: Ferrari

The debut is scheduled for the end of January 2023 at the 24h of Daytona, the first event of the IMSA SportsCar Championship that will baptize the new generation Red to begin a journey in various areas.

“At Daytona I think there will be Risi Competizione in the GTD PRO class, AF Corse I think it will certainly be in PRO-AM with at least 3 units, but at the moment it is too early to know”.

“The goal is to have the car involved in major championships around the world, but as you know it is not easy because we are working on different projects in parallel such as the Hypercar, which requires great concentration”.

“We certainly want to have the 296 in the United States because it is still a very important market for us, then we’ll see. After a year we will be able to cover all the most important races in the world.”

The crews and formations have yet to be defined, but the 296 is running in the hands of all the official GT drivers in alternation. As repeatedly pointed out, Coletta reiterates that they are the priorities for the GT3 and LMH projects.

“We have a very important number of drivers that I consider a family, as I have already explained several times I would like to keep this group intact and involve everyone by dividing them on the LMH and GT3 projects”.

“For now, the formations are not decided, considering that the LMH is a very important program, but with only 7 races a year. So it is likely that there will be drivers engaged on both fronts. We want to show that the 296 is competitive” .

The tests will continue in the coming months to arrive at the definitive homologation and the debut in the race; there is time available, but not that much.

“At the moment I don’t know when we will do the next tests, probably in a couple of weeks. But the schedules change constantly because both projects are important and difficult. We are working hard in the shortest possible time, especially with the LMH” , explains Coletta.

“We still have some time to use for the homologation, which once done will not allow you to intervene on the car any more except for small modifications. We will not compete this year to test the car, also because at the end of November we will have to ship everyone. materials in the United States and knowing the travel problems that exist today, it is good to be ready in time “.