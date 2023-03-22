Cabbage is a characteristic vegetable of the coldest months of the year that, despite not enjoying great popularity, has a few advantages: you can prepare hot dishes with it –farcellets or cabbage rolls, the trinxat or white cabbage and blue cheese gratin– or cold as an Asian coleslaw, with carrots and parsley or with celeriac and parsnips, it lasts several days in the fridge and makes a lot of money (with a cabbage you feed your family and the neighbor’s) .

This time we mix it with orange, caramelized nuts with a spicy touch and a thyme vinaigrette. Let’s go in parts. First, the cabbage: I have used white cabbage but it can also be prepared with red cabbage. Whatever you choose, it may be too hard to eat comfortably raw, so if you have time, I recommend that you soften it with salt as indicated in the recipe. It is a mere process of osmosis: when you add salt to a vegetable, it causes part of its water to be expelled and thus loses a certain structure (something that should be done with cabbage, but not with lettuce, for example). At the same time, the cabbage is seasoning, so they are two points in favor of this process.

Second, the caramelized nuts: it is easy to prepare them but you can simply toast them if you don’t feel like doing this step or you don’t want to eat sugar. The spiciness of paprika goes very well with cabbage -an example of this is kimchi- but you don’t have to give it to them with this spice, you can replace it with a few drops of any hot sauce that you like added to the dressing and chimpun.

The other ingredients and steps in this recipe have no science whatsoever. If you don’t like orange or you just don’t have it at home, you can also prepare this salad with tangerine or grapefruit. Regarding thyme, I strongly recommend that you use it fresh since its aroma is lighter, herbal and citric than the dry one. This salad goes very well with meat or fish with a certain fat content: a grilled salmon loin or pork ribs could be your perfect match.

Difficulty

Find fresh thyme.

Ingredients

For 4 people, as a side dish

500 g white cabbage

1 orange

100 g of nuts of your choice

50g white sugar

50g of water

1 teaspoon hot smoked paprika

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 or 4 sprigs of fresh thyme

4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

fine salt

freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

Cut the cabbage in julienne very thin and put it in a bowl. Add salt -the same amount that you would use to season it-, mix well and let it rest in the fridge for at least an hour. In a saucepan, mix the water and sugar, bring to a boil and do not stir any more. When the sugar has completely dissolved and the syrup has a viscous consistency, remove from the heat (if you have a thermometer, do it when it reaches 117ºC). Add the nuts and stir until the sugar crystallizes. Return the saucepan to the heat and wait until the sugar caramelises and is light brown, stirring occasionally. Add the paprika and a pinch of salt and mix. Spread the nuts as far apart as possible on a parchment paper and let them cool. Peel the orange to the quick -in minute 1:08 of this video Mikel López Iturriaga shows you how it is done-, cut the segments into two or three pieces and reserve a few whole ones for decoration. Squeeze the remaining orange peel into a bowl or jar with a lid. Add the oil, the leaves of two or three sprigs of fresh thyme, the mustard, a pinch of salt -the cabbage already has it- and freshly ground black pepper. Mix everything very well until it emulsifies, that is, all the ingredients are well integrated. Season the cabbage and mix well: let it rest between 30 minutes and an hour again if you want it to soften even more. Add the cut orange segments and a part of the cut sugared nuts and mix gently. Serve and finish with the whole orange segments, more chopped nuts and a few extra thyme leaves.

