With the aim of “supporting us to give us that visibility we deserve” Cruda was born, a collective made up of 8 DJs from the Region of Murcia and headed by Tanya Von Dee. «I have been a DJ for more than 20 years, since I was 16. I have been here and in Madrid», she affirms.

«In Murcia there was nothing to support women. We are still far behind in terms of being able to play in booths, be headliners at parties, events, festivals…”, explains the founder of this group, who is among the promoters and those responsible for programming and hiring women DJ «a strange fear, distrust… because you are a man you have more possibilities. I think it’s something real, it’s not a cliché because I’ve lived it and the girls in the group live it”, says Von Dee, who recounts some of the most unnatural situations that she usually observes from her cabin: “It has happened to me a lot that while I’m DJing I see how the public elbows each other indicating that there is a girl DJing. We continue to surprise. The feeling I have is that the figure of the woman is being used to be an exotic attraction at a party, but not because of the value of that person as a DJ”, explains the artist. «They put an aunt because they are going to attract people, or they think: ‘Look how cool I am, that I have put an aunt’. They don’t think ‘I’m going to call this DJ because she’s very good,’” she continues. «You have to be selling all the time, justifying. Then they tell you, with surprise: ‘I didn’t expect you to play like that’.

The collective formed by Von Dee, Painless, Elena Aguilera, Laura Moon, Nadi, Elena Gal, Venditta and Señora T was presented last Saturday with a party at Colmado by La Rúa, in Murcia, and intends to carry out various actions to make yourself known and encourage the exchange of knowledge. In addition, Cruda has a space in the center of Murcia where it holds meetings and training workshops completely free of charge for anyone who wants to get closer and for “those people who are just starting out and don’t really know what to do. We have a studio and booth set up. We talk about topics of interest on how to prepare a session, for example, so that they are within reach. We also invite DJs to do a session, we record… », she comments.

Gender discrimination is also reflected in the wage gap: “They have tried to pay me 150 euros for a session when a man was charging 300 for the same thing.” This happens “because they believe that we are more inexperienced and that we have been around for a short time,” says the DJ, who considers that the sector, in general, is highly undervalued.

Although for the artist the situation is similar throughout Spain, «It is true that in Murcia I notice that in the end we are a closer city than, for example, Madrid, and perhaps it is easier to find opportunities, but simply because of the proximity we have Murcians». The collective has already participated in the Beer in the River and Jardín Secreto Fest events, held in Murcia.

At the moment, Cruda is an open union «where each one will contribute what they know. Some experience, others freshness… we feed each other» that looks at other provinces where DJ women are also coming together for a common purpose. “We are talking with girls from Almería and Madrid, thinking about getting together and doing something together, because there is strength in unity and we know that something similar is also being done in other cities.” In addition, Cruda is creating synergies and links with other cultural groups and associations, as well as leisure spaces. One of its next events will be on June 4 at a charity party organized by the Friends of Ritsona Association at the El Ventorrillo restaurant in Murcia.

&ndash What advice would you give to a woman who wants to start as a DJ?

&ndashLet him choose the style that he really likes. It is something very important. Follow your instinct and find your style. I respect that each one goes with the style that she wants to her session, but as long as it is not imposed. You cannot be in a commercial product, because otherwise you will not enjoy it in the end. Do not follow a trend to have more opportunities in the room. It doesn’t matter if it’s reggaeton, merengue or bachata, but let it be what you really like and what you feel identified with, because that’s how you’re really going to enjoy it. The happiest moments of my life have been when I’ve gotten into a booth, I’ve started DJing and I’ve seen people enjoying themselves. If you believe in what you are putting, in your session, that is transmitted.

Those interested in learning more about this collective can contact Cruda through the Instagram account @cruda.colectivo.