Pepe’s prodigious defensive performance during Juventus-Porto has not gone unnoticed in England. Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole, commentators on the television network BT Sport, They raved about the 38-year-old central defender, who was one of the most outstanding players in Porto. It was erected as the mainstay of defense and it was insurmountable both on land and in the air. Cole praised his match: “Pepe covered the entire field and was flawless with the ball. It remains one of the best five centers in Europe. “

The pass to the quarterfinals of the Portuguese team had a lot to do with the great endurance that Sérgio Conceiçao’s team had after the expulsion of their footballer, Mehdi Taremi. In those, Pepe brought out his great repertoire of skills, which Ferdinand also enthusiastically underlined: “If I coached a team, I would take some extracts from Pepe’s game against Juventus and show them to the young centrals so that they look at the position, communication, attention and use of the body”, and he added; “It was an almost perfect exhibition in terms of defense of space and this is something that must be shown to the youngest.”.

At 38 years old, Pepe still has a lot to say and surely his experience will be fundamental for a Porto that wants to become the revelation of the season in Europe.