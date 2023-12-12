Of Health editorial team

A safety review was launched in February, after some cases described in France. The reports included posterior encephalopathy syndrome and cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome

Medicines containing pseudoephedrine, an active ingredient effective against nasal congestion, must not be used in patients with severe or uncontrolled high blood pressure (untreated or resistant to therapy) or with severe or chronic acute renal disease or failure. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends it, announcing the conclusions of the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (Prac) on drugs based on pseudoephedrine, an active ingredient often used in cases of cold or allergies. In February the PRAC started a review of the safety of the products, after some cases described by the French Medicines Agency. The reports concerned posterior encephalopathy syndrome (Pres) e cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (Rcvs), both reversible, verified in people who had used the drug.

Symptoms of Pres and Rcvs «It's about rare conditionswhich however can lead to a reduced blood supply to the brain, potentially causing serious and life-threatening complications – the EMA points out -. With timely diagnosis and treatment, symptoms of PRES and RCVS usually resolve. Healthcare professionals should advise patients to immediately stop using pseudoephedrine-containing medicines and undergo specific therapy if they develop symptoms of Pres or Rcvs, such as severe headache with sudden onset, feeling sick, vomiting, confusion, convulsions and visual disturbances». Available evidence has demonstrated that pseudoephedrine is associated with risks of Pres and Rcvs and this information will be indicated on the products. See also Monkey pox: rapid transmission and unexplained infections, that's what's worrying

It is not a cure for colds «Drugs containing pseudoephedrine can only be useful against colds in a few cases – commented the general secretary of the Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg), Silvestro Scotti —. In general they prolong their life, the symptom is simply blocked but then returns. And prolonged use is not beneficial. The drug can be used in selected situations: for example for a person who can't sleep due to a stuffy nose and has a commitment that cannot be postponed the next day. In this case you can take advantage of it. But It is a mistake to think that it is a cure for a cold. To purchase the drug you do not need a prescription or a visit, but a consultation and advice is needed, particularly for patients with risk factors and if you tend to continue using it over time. Talking about it with your doctor is absolutely necessary».

Corriere della Sera is also on Whatsapp. It's enough click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated. See also Poehlking (Boehringer): "Boehringer protagonist of innovation in Italy"