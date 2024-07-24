Coldplay’s concerts | Many workers open their windows for a Coldplay concert – “It sounds really good”

Coldplay concerts|The video shows how the stadium gigs are part of the Töölö housing association.

Work In the next few days, the British singer will get his dose Chris Martin’s singing voice and the sound world of Coldplay – whether the workers wanted it or not.

Coldplay, one of the most successful British bands in the world, will start a series of giant concerts at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The band will perform at the stadium on Saturday and Sunday 27-28. July and on Tuesday and Wednesday 30–31 July.

Almost a worker who lives directly opposite the Olympic Stadium Claudia from Valido-Ala Coldplay’s four shows don’t hurt. On the contrary: he is going to open the living room window. This is what she and her husband do every time they know a good show is coming to the stadium.

“Quite often the living room windows are opened, and that’s it. It’s like being at a concert,” Valido-Alanen describes.

The window view shown in the reader’s picture, from which Coldplay’s concert can be heard well.

He has lived in the same house in Töölö for twenty years and has already heard many concerts from home: For example, in June, Valido-Alanen listened to both of Metallica’s stadium concerts.

The listening experience depends on the orientation of the speakers, but often the words of the songs are quite clearly distinguished.

“It’s relaxing on the sofa or sitting in an armchair, maybe sipping something, be it lemonade, beer or wine.”

Multi A HS reader who lives near the Olympic Stadium answered the survey that he would be happy to receive a gig through, for example, a window, balcony or roof terrace. On the other hand, there are side effects.

The renovation of Mannerheimintie takes up Claudia Valido-Alanen’s parking spaces even without gigs.

According to him, now at least the residents’ parking spaces in front of the Kisahalli and the Olympic Stadium are also out of use for residents. Large trucks and fences have appeared on the road to the residents’ parking spaces shortly before the gigs.

“I avoid driving just because it’s not like my daughter’s. He had a car on loan during the Metallica gig. He spent more than two hours looking for a parking space. In the Taka-Töölö area, you can wander the small streets.”

The previous ones concert guests have also used Valido-Alane’s yard as a toilet to some extent.

“We have chosen ourselves to want to live there, somehow we have to be able to tolerate it. There is always littering at such big events, but the city of Helsinki does a pretty good job of cleaning them up.”