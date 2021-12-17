Coldplay announced their return to the stage on their international tour Music of the Spheres and, in that sense, confirmed their arrival in Peru for a concert that will take place in September 2022. With this news, the British alternative rock band has generated the euphoria in thousands of Peruvian followers, who since December 13 were attentive to the official pre-sale of tickets for their musical show agreed for next September 20.

However, a few hours after the start of its regular sale, today, December 15, the Cencosud company announced through its website that the capacity of the spaces enabled for attendees was complete.

Coldplay tickets are sold out

On its first day of regular sale, tickets for the concert of Coldplay, a band led by Chris Martin, were sold out. This was announced by the Cencosud company through its website and Teleticket social networks. The 38,630 spaces available in the National Stadium were completed.

Before the news, Peruvian fans organized virtually to ask Artes Peru, an event organizer that will bring the British band and its opening act Camila Cabello, to set up a second concert date.

So far, the publication of the Coldplay Peru Facebook page has received 2,500 likes and 1,300 comments.

Producer Alberto Menacho does not rule out a second Coldplay concert date

Along these lines, sources from La República spoke with the producer and person in charge of making Coldplay’s return to Peruvian soil a reality, Alberto Menacho, to consult the possibility of a second musical show by the British band in 2022.

On this possibility, The businessman also stated that everything depends on how the first one develops and the disposition of the band. “It had not been conceived. It all depends on how the behavior is. We’ll see”, he pointed.

In addition, Alberto Menacho assured that the concert on September 20 will promise fun and emotional moments, as lived six years ago, in 2016.

“(A superconcert awaits us. Coldplay is known for its good music. They are very good musicians, especially for their brilliant and wonderful setting in which they will really give us two or three very exciting hours ”, he concluded.

Fan club in Peru complains after Coldplay tickets run out

The Cencosud companies made it official that the space where the concert will take place was already fully occupied. Given this, the thousands of followers who ran out of tickets began to demand a second show date in our country. In addition, the Coldplay Peru fan club was present with a statement through social networks requesting the producer in charge of the British band’s event to comment on what was stated by the fans.