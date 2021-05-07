After being away from the music scene for over two years, Coldplay made their long-awaited comeback with “Higher power.” The theme that would make up his next album generated a stir on social platforms.

The song had its official release along with a video clip that was broadcast on Youtube. The band members, Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, connected with their millions of fans through a live broadcast and chatted with a crew member who joined from a space station.

The new single, which follows a futuristic and dystopian theme, has managed to accumulate more than 209,000 views in just a few minutes of being published on the platform.

Days ago, Coldplay confirmed their participation in one of the broadcasts of the famous American idol game show, in which they will perform “Higher power” live for the first time.

Coldplay will present their new song on American Idol. Photo: Instagram

They accuse Coldplay of imitating the style of Lady Gaga

Coldplay recently released “Higher power”, with which they plan to introduce their next album. Although he has released few details about the upcoming musical production, he has revealed the concept behind it. As indicated by the band on social networks, everything will revolve around a fictional planet which they called Kaotica; However, fans of Lady Gaga exposed that it would be an attempt to copy Chromatica.

The futuristic theme, the design style in pink tones and even the creation of an encrypted language show the similarities of the projects. Some followers of the “Rain on me” singer have expressed their outrage, but others have been pleased that their idol has been inspired.

Fans of Lady Gaga exposed the similarities of both albums. Photo: Twitter

Coldplay, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.