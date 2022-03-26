The death of taylor hawkins, drummer for the band Foo Fighters, has shocked the music world. Several celebrities lamented the sad news through social networks. However, vocalist Chris Martin, from the Coldplay group, decided to dedicate an emotional message to his colleagues in full concert.

The Coldplay frontman paused his show in Monterrey, Mexico, to send his condolences to the members of the Foo Fighters. Later, he announced that they would pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins with the song “Everglow”. The video went viral.

What did Chris Martin say about Taylor Hawkins?

Before beginning to sing, Chris Martin expressed: “We heard that a friend of ours, in a great great band called the Foo Fighters, has passed away. We weren’t sure about talking about it at the concert, but we must do it because they are our friends And we care about them.”

He sympathized with the difficult time that Taylor Hawkins’ friends are going through. “We feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters because we know he was a beautiful person , So we’ll play this song for the Foo Fighters and it’s called ‘Everglow,’” added the singer during the first date of his “Music of the spheres” tour.

Who was Taylor Hawkins?

Taylor Hawkins was considered one of the best drummers of recent times. He was a member of the band Foo Fighters with Dave Grohl, a former member of Nirvana.

On Friday, March 25, the American rocker was at the Casa Medina hotel in Colombia when he suffered chest pain. The ambulance arrived to the place to help him, but it was too late, according to the Bogotá District Health Secretariat.

That same night he had scheduled a concert with the band at the Estéreo Picnic festival.