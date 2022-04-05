Coldplay surprised all his fans at a concert he offered at the Mexico City singing one of Juan Gabriel’s most emblematic songs. The British band had no better idea to pay an emotional tribute to ‘Divo de Juárez’ than to interpret the classic “Eternal Love”.

As expected, the group made everyone’s hearts beat in their first performance in the Aztec country. In this way, Chris Martín sang, to the rhythm of the guitar, the emotional theme.

“Mexico City, for you I feel eternal love” , the vocalist sang. “I always want to play in Mexico City, please”, closed the Colplay vocalist before the applause of all those present.

Chris Martin expresses his affection for Mexico in full concert

In addition, the vocalist of the British band expressed the great admiration he feels for the charro country.

“In the world we enjoy beautiful places, we feel lucky for less, but being on this stage is a gift from God. His mariachis, his music (…), Frida Kahlo’s house, a singer can always be happy in Mexico City, “said the artist.

Coldplay and Maná sang together “Rayando el sol” during a show in Guadalajara

The night of March 29, Coldplay played his third concert and it was at the Guadalajara Akron StadiumJalisco, where he unleashed madness among his loyal Mexican fans by inviting Maná on stage.

The fans exploded with emotion when the singers performed the song “Rayando el sol”.