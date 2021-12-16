The british band Coldplay announced his return to the stage with his world tour Music of the spheres world tour and, for this, on October 25, 2022 it will give a concert at the River Plate stadium in Argentina.

When is the Coldplay concert in Argentina?

Coldplay’s Great Music Show It will be held on October 25, 2022 , at the River Plate stadium in that country. This information was released worldwide, as they will also visit other territories, as part of their world tour.

Ticket sales for Coldplay in Argentina

It should be noted that Tickets began to be sold from last Thursday, December 9 from 10:00 am through the platform All Access.

However, due to high demand from users, the initial schedule had to be rethought. The band was going to perform only on the 25th, but new dates were added.

How to buy tickets for Coldplay in Argentina through All Access?

The page that was destined to purchase tickets for the Coldplay concert in Argentina is through the following link:

https://www.allaccess.com.ar/event/coldplay

However, it should be noted that all the tickets are sold out, whose dates are scheduled for October 25, 26, 28 and 29, 2022. Meanwhile, below we detail what the prices were, according to the All Access website:

Front field: $ 13,000

Preferred stall: $ 10,500

Orchestra: $ 9,500

High stalls: $ 8,500

Platea Media Sívori: $ 6,500

Country: $ 6,000

Platea Alta Sívori: $ 4,500

Where will the Coldplay concert be held in Argentina?

The band led by Chris Martin will perform at the River Plate stadium, located in that Argentine country.

The popular British band will offer four concerts in Argentina. Photo: Instagram

How many times will Coldplay perform in Argentina?

Due to the great reception by the fans, a total of four recitals were enabled on October 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2022, with a total of 240,000 people who will enjoy this band.

What other countries does Coldplay reach?

The world tour will hit Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, United States, Mexico, Germany, Poland, France, Scotland, England and Brazil . It will begin on March 18 in San José (Costa Rica) and will culminate in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) on September 10.

Here are some of the countries where Coldplay will perform as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour:

U.S: Washington, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Tampa

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

Costa Rica: Saint Joseph

Dominican Republic: Santo Domingo

Brazil: Rio de Janeiro

Peru: lime

Colombia: Bogota

Chili: Santiago

Argentina: Buenos Aires

Coldplay will offer a world tour in 2022. Photo: Instagram

The best songs of Coldplay

“Yellow”

“The scientist”

“Fix you”

“Live life”

“Clocks”