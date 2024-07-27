Coldplay | Hundreds of people came to Coldplay’s shadow gig – “I did try to buy a ticket for every one of the gigs”

Saturday has turned from a scorching day into a pleasantly warm summer evening, where the concert crowd still wanders towards the entrances of the Olympic Stadium.

From the crowd gathered outside the stadium, it can be concluded that there were not enough tickets for all those who wanted to.

Many have come to try if it would be possible to hear Coldplay also over the white walls of the Olympic Stadium.

The spikes between the warm-ups of the gig are literally part of the stadium’s surroundings. The music is also clear, albeit with a bass emphasis.

Looking from the left, Riia Heiska, Seela Heiska and Lasse Heinonen. There are peas, meatballs, kibbles and of course water for the Hile dog, says Seela.

A group of three people and a big white dog are sitting on the grass on the side of the swimming stadium. Seela Heiska has become his sister Riina Heiskan and common-law spouse Lasse Heinonen with for a picnic. The couple’s dog Hile alternately chews on a wooden stick and a cone.

“One guy is still coming here, as long as he can get off work. He originally asked me if I would come to the picnic to listen, and I asked them back [Seelaa ja Lassea] along,” says Riina Heiska.

The trio cannot be called Coldplay fans, because they can hardly name a single song.

“Last night we listened to some songs and laughed that oh, this is their song too,” says Riina Heiska.

Entourage thinks he would have enjoyed the gig if he had gone there. However, they decided to leave the tickets for the bigger fans.

“I guess they were gone in just a few seconds anyway,” Heinonen recalls.

All three have previously been to the Olympic Stadium for concerts. The sisters celebrated to the tune of JVG, while Heinonen went to see Metallica this summer.

“Big gigs are spectacular and have a good atmosphere”, Riina Heiska assesses.

Outside the stadium, however, you can enjoy the atmosphere a little more relaxed.

The stadium there are hundreds of shadow listeners on the cliffs to the north. Families, youth groups and couples.

Listening to a gig outside the fences is easier for many. You can also take toddlers and dogs to the rock.

Elina Lammintaus is having a picnic with his friends Lotta Timisjärvi and with her two-month-old baby. It would be impossible to go to a concert with a small baby, but a picnic on a sunny summer evening is possible.

Timisjärvi has come to visit Finland from Kenya. The two wanted to come up with a fun way to spend the evening together.

“I did try to buy a ticket for each of the gigs, but everyone managed to go,” says Timisjärvi.

Lammintausta says that he listened to quite a lot of Coldplay in his youth.

“I’m not a hardcore fan. I was listening to the record that has the song on it Clocks. It was just a CD”, recalls Lammintaus.

Elina Lammintaus came to the picnic with her two-month-old baby.

Some people have equipped themselves near the Olympic Stadium with pizzas, others with camping chairs. Bottle collectors frolic between the shadow performers.

At the stadium Alma called Chasing Highs. Lammintausta says that he is positively surprised by how well the music fits them.

“I’ve never been to a shadow gig before, but here you can chat with a friend and spend quality time. You can only listen inside,” he says.

Outside the stadium, the band’s spectacular light show will not be seen. However, picnic lunches are significantly cheaper than concert tickets.

Many couples empty kumpa bottles at sunset. Sanna Ylitalo and Timo Laru may look like a couple, but in reality they are each other’s “ex” and are now good friends.

Neither of them is such a big fan that they would have gone to the other side of the stadium fence. The other week, Laru was at the same place to listen Bruce Springsteen.

“The tickets here were too expensive. If they had been cheaper, I might have gone,” Ylitalo reflects.

Coldplay has been present in both of their lives, at least to some extent.

Ylitalo says that he even played and sang the band’s production, but still wouldn’t go to the gig.

“They have a few really nice and beautiful songs, but perhaps not such an interesting production as a whole,” Laru reflects.

In their opinion, being outside the stadium is perhaps an even better way to enjoy the band’s songs.

“Coldplay is the kind of music that suits this kind of sitting on the rocks, but you might not want to be there in a crowd,” says Ylitalo.

“Good picnic music”, Laru sums up.