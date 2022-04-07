fans of Coldplay in Peru they will have one more reason to celebrate after this Thursday, April 7, a second concert was confirmed in Lima to be held at the National Stadium. The scheduled date for this show will be Wednesday, September 14, in addition to the fact that the first show was rescheduled from the 20th to the 13th of the same month.

The information provided by Artes Perú indicates that the general sale of tickets will begin on Monday, April 11 from 9:00 am through the website of teleticket. In this way, the British band joins artists like Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee who confirmed two presentations in the capital.

Coldplay confirms second concert in Peru for September

“Official! Coldplay will have a second date in Peru on September 14 as part of their world tour ‘Music Of The Spheres’ with Camila Cabello at the National Stadium in Lima. In addition, the first date (September 20) changes to September 13, “said the producer.

Coldplay will have a second presentation at the National Stadium. Photo: Arts Peru

At the moment, Coldplay is in Mexico performing a series of concerts that have captivated the public in that country. Even as part of a tribute to Juan Gabriel, the British band sang “Eternal Love” and invited Huillo, an autistic boy who became famous on social media, to the stage.

Coldplay provides an eco-friendly show in Central America

Another of the initiatives that Coldplay has had as part of their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour in Latin America is their care for the planet. The group led by Chris Martin asked in the Dominican Republic that a company take charge of collecting the waste they leave at each of their shows.

Likewise, in Costa Rica they had an admirable gesture with a group of deaf people who had special vests to feel the vibrations of each of their songs. This show also had the peculiarity of having bicycles anchored to the ground to generate alternative energy.