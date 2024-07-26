Coldplay concerts | “There’s no bad seat” – a Coldplay expert explains why the upper stand seat can be perfect

Coldplay concerts|The most important thing in a Coldplay concert is the light show, guides Aleksi Kinnunen, a journalist who has seen several concerts of the tour.

May I To stand and dance at Coldplay’s concerts when the situation calls for it?

This is what many of the 170,000 people going to the Olympic Stadium’s concerts might be thinking right now.

For example, at Metallica’s concerts in June, security guards urged those in the stands to sit down again.

Marketing director of Live Nation Finland Maid Lindroos leave the responsibility rather For Chris Martin and for other poppoo.

“The artist so when asking Dancing and standing [istumakatsomoissa] is allowed. Otherwise, in a standing auditorium, like elsewhere, other customers around and their concert experience should also be taken into account,” is Lindroos’ answer to the question about the politics of seated auditoriums.

Coldplay’s first gigs in Finland will take place this week and next week, 27-28. and 30–31 July.

Yet more than dancing, Live Nation gets questions about the drinking side.

“True there are a lot of inquiries about water bottles, it’s probably the most asked question,” says Lindroos.

He hopes that people would read the practical instructions for the concerts in advance. There you can find instructions on, for example, water bottles: an empty plastic, recyclable and transparent drinking bottle of maximum 0.5 liters can be taken with you and can be filled in the area.

“Getting familiar with the regional map and practical arrangements will certainly clarify the customer’s experience as well.”

Coldplay See you as warm-ups at concerts in Helsinki Alma and English singer-songwriter Maisie Peters. According to the Coldplay app, Alma is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. and Peters at 8 p.m.

Coldplay arrives on stage at 21:15. The concert is over by midnight.

According to the instructions, you should arrive at the venue no later than two hours before the main performer’s estimated start time.

Queuing is allowed from 14:00 on gig days, and the gates open at 17:00.

“This is unique and world famous, the most iconic concert spectacle of this millennium. Let’s go see the band and experience it, even if we don’t care about its music,” says the freelance journalist and HS’s permanent assistant Aleksi Kinnunen.

He has seen Coldplay a total of ten times. He has previously seen the show of the current tour in Berlin in 2022, in Barcelona in 2023 and in Glastonbury in June.

That’s why he knows, for example, where the best seats for a concert are.

“Here In a way, there isn’t a bad seat at the concert,” says Kinnunen, and says that he wouldn’t rush to the front row hours before the performance.

First of all, because the band performs in different parts of the permanto during the gig. Secondly, the light show looks better from a distance.

“There’s no point in panicking about it if you can’t get ahead. The focus of the tour is how the entire stadium looks and how you see it. Therefore, it may very well be that even the cheapest 60 euro seats in the back bend at the top are almost the best and the best value for money on this tour.”

If you want to keep the concert experience a surprise, don’t read on!

Kinnusen according to the basic concept of Coldplay concerts has been very similar from the time of the previous tour until 2016.

The greatest hits of the concert, including mega hits The Scientist and Viva la Vida will be heard right at the beginning of the show.

The climax of the concert can be heard towards the end A Sky Full of Stars. That’s when the light show shines at its best, Kinnunen describes.

What special moments what can you expect from the concert in particular?

At least a duet with a local artist, as the band has been accustomed to, says Kinnunen. So it may be that Alma will be seen on stage with the band.

And that at some point a few fans will get to perform on stage with the band. Usually, the band’s singer has been heard Chris Martin’s performed on the piano Everglow.