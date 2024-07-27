Coldplay concerts | Jaakko Lempinen got a congratulatory card from Coldplay when he got married: This is how the biggest fans dedicate themselves to the band

HS met Coldplay fans who plan to attend even all four concerts. The best thing about the band is “what kind of vibe it cares about”, fans say.

Huge sums of money, trips abroad, great emotional upheaval and sleepless nights. That’s Coldplay fandom.

Coldplay will perform from Saturday to Wednesday at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium with a total of four shows. The gigs are the band’s first in Finland.

In total, around 170,000 people see the band in Helsinki. There are also die-hard fans of the band, most of whom see every one of the four concerts in Helsinki.

Now they tell you why Coldplay trumps everything else. HS interviewed fans the week before the gigs.

“California warm gentle”

“If the old signs are true, so the first gig goes quite a bit in shock, but then at the second gig you can already enjoy it a little”, says the Helsinki native Jaakko Lempinen44, who participates in a total of three concerts in Helsinki.

He goes to the first with a group of friends, to the second with his son, and to the third alone. Previously, he has seen the band seven times in different parts of Europe.

“I wondered if I would have bought the ticket for the fourth gig, but then I thought that I already had a bad conscience after three gigs. That other people should be able to see it too,” says Jaakko Lempinen. According to him, it is impossible to say the best song. “But of course the first love started from Yellow.”

How much money did you spend on concert tickets?

“I probably haven’t told my wife that either,” he says. One of the tickets is a VIP ticket and a couple of others are at normal prices.

“ “Chris Martin’s child went to the same school as my sister’s husband’s cousin’s child.”

Lempinen has followed the band since the turn of the 21st century. According to him, some kind of “parasocial relationship” has formed with the band. “That you know them a little as you know them.”

“And when it’s roughly the same age range [kuin bändin jäsenet], so maybe music has grown in it along with my own growing up. Was it a more brutal omnipotence phase, then a creativity phase From Viva la Vida to Mylo Xyloto, and then a new phase of such adulthood. Music full of the warm gentleness of California.”

Jaakko Lempinen’s shoes are Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s signature Air Jordans.

When he got married seven years ago, Lempinen and his wife received a congratulatory card from Coldplay himself.

“I haven’t hidden the fact that I actively follow the band. The band’s singer Chris Martin’s the child went to the same school as the sister’s husband’s cousin’s child. by Will Champion [Coldplayn rumpali] the children are in the same school as the other sister’s friend’s children. The world is small for that, and then things will work out.”

“Like being on a sugar high in the best way”

from Vantaa Aava Pallaskivi20, wasn’t a fan of Coldplay when he bought a ticket for the band’s gig in Finland.

The mother who wanted to go to the concert got excited about the ticket sales. The tickets were found at a price of 400 euros each. Pallaskivi began to prepare.

“I thought that once we are going, we have to do the preparation work. That’s how I became a Coldplay fan and I appreciate them a lot.”

Pallaskivi listened to all the band’s albums in a week and also wrote reviews of all of them. He shared them with his friends, with whom experiences were compared.

The inside cover of Coldplay’s latest vinyl record reveals a map with 13 planets. They represent different songs on the album, and each of the planets also has its own language. Aava Pallaskivi got the idea for her gig outfit from this record. He and his mother have turned a fringed dress bought at a flea market in 2005 into a concert outfit. “I always want to dress according to a theme at a gig. That’s a big part of that experience,” he says.

Viva la Vida -album and especially belonging to it Prospect’s March -ep changed Pallaskivi’s perception of what a Coldplay album can be. Favorite songs include Viva la Vida, Violet Hill, Death And All His Friends and Charlie Brown.

“I think it’s weird how Coldplay has taken over with this, for example Charlie Brown –with the song, the kind of pop music that feels a bit like being on a sugar high in the best way. It’s somehow so euphoric.”

Pallaskivi especially appreciates the fact that Coldplay makes their concerts accessible to people on the autism spectrum. The group offers them backpacks with various aids, such as hearing protection, sunglasses and communication cards.

“It gives me the feeling that the band wants me to come to their gig. It is wonderful.”

Aava Pallaskive has a small concert calendar on her wall. Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is already under fire.

“Can’t sleep properly when you’re so excited”

A native of Salo Emma Heikura20, and from Lappeenranta Ella Artevo24, thank Coldplay for their friendship.

The young people who posted Coldplay-themed videos on Tiktok started talking to each other by chance in February. Now they are best friends.

Both have seen Coldplay before in Gothenburg last summer. At that time, the two did not know each other yet.

Now the two have VIP tickets for all four gigs. A little over a thousand euros have been spent on each of them. Heikura also bought one VIP ticket for his father as a present.

“My father called me when I was little Viva la Vida album. I have a certain kind of emotional bond with the whole band, it came and stayed through my father.”

Emma Heikura from Salo (right) arrived at Ella Artevo from Lappeenranta in Lappeenranta on Monday evening to prepare for the gigs.

Heikuran and Artevo’s goal is to get on stage during the show, as Coldplay has a tradition of bringing a few on stage fan to perform with them. In order to succeed in this, the duo will bring at least a sign they made themselves to the gig.

“I can’t sleep properly when I’m so excited,” Heikura says about his mood.

Ella Artevo (left) has 18 Coldplay-related tattoos: among other things, various symbols and texts. One of them is a friend tattoo with Emma Heikura (right). The bird tattoo is related to Coldplay’s song Magic, which is also the duo’s “friendship song”.

According to both of them, the best thing about the band is “what kind of feeling it cares about”. And that there are so many songs that there is something for every situation in life.

Heikura’s favorite song is Life in Technicolor ii. Artevo’s favorites include Viva la Vida, Paradise and Higher Power.

“The words and how they bring out the feeling through the lyrics. It’s kind of wonderful. In a difficult life situation, the band’s music has taken us forward. It’s a really important part of life,” says Artevo.