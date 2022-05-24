Attention Coldplayers! The “Music of the spheres” tour of the rock quartet Coldplay It will reach seven countries in Latin America during this 2022. Fans from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, Argentina and the Dominican Republic will have the privilege of listening to their artists live and singing the famous song “Yellow”.

If you still don’t have your ticket, you are in Chile, Colombia and Argentina and you want to listen to the most successful band in the world of rock, according to the latest Spotify top, this article is for you. Know all the details, rocker!

Coldplay in Chile: how much and how to buy your tickets

The band will perform four dates at the Chilean National Stadium; however, the tickets for the September 21, 23 and 24 are already completely sold out. Consequently, Coldplay conditioned one more presentation in its programming for the 20th of the same month.

To the satisfaction of their followers, they will be able to buy their tickets through the platform Ticket Pointwhich will have an exclusive presale of 16,500 tickets for those customers of the telecommunications company Entel and the Santander bank this Wednesday, May 25 at 11:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, those who have other bank accounts will be able to acquire their tickets in the general sale of the Friday, May 27 at 11:00 a.m. on the same official page of the company.

There are nine zones that comprise the locations in the Chilean National Stadium, which cover an economic value different from the other due to the proximity to the stage. These comprise:

Ticket prices for the concert on September 20, 2022. Photo: Punto Ticket

Coldplay in Colombia: how much and how to buy your tickets

Unlike Chile, Coldplay will be presented only one date in Colombiawhich will gather all its fans on September 17 at the Nemesio Camacho Stadium El Campin, Bogota. However, to the disappointment of several lovers of the rock band, tickets for this concert are completely sold out .

Despite this, there are still people interested in enabling one more date and, if materialized, the costs would be valued at the same ones that appeared on the platform. eTicketwhich included:

Ticket prices for the concert on September 17, 2022. Photo: eTicket

Coldplay in Argentina: how much and how to buy your tickets

The rock quartet will perform five dates in that country at the request of the fans. Coldplay will arrive in the River Plate StadiumBuenos Aires, the October 25, 26, 28 and 29. And, to celebrate the fans, it was added on November 1 as its last presentation in the country after the October tickets sold out in seven hours.

The official sale for this concert will take place this May 25 at 10:00 a.m. through the platform all-accesswhich presents the following figures: