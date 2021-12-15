There are just a few months until the mythical British band Coldplay arrives in Peru, after six long years, on a tour that promises to be unforgettable. After several months of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which paralyzed several shows of all kinds for two years, the singers of “Adventure of a lifetime”, “Viva la vida” and “Clocks” are ready to go the South American continent.

In this note you will be able to find out more information about how to buy tickets for Coldplay through Teleticket. The musicians of this band will offer a very varied setlist during their visit to the capital of our country.

Coldplay in Peru

April 6, 2016 was the first time Coldplay arrived in the Peruvian capital. More than 40,000 euphoric attendees arrived at the place with multicolored posters, flags, and who ignored the infinite queue in which they had to wait for hours. However, it was all worth it when they got to see and hear their musical idols. Six years later, they will return to Peru to offer a unique recital.

When is the Coldplay concert in Peru?

The Coldplay show will be held at the National Stadium and will feature the Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello as the opening act. The scheduled date for the presentation is September 20, 2022.

Coldplay ticket prices in Peru

The prices to see the British band are the following:

Central west S / 764.75

West 1 S / 690.00

West 2 S / 506.00

Court 1 S / 793.50

Court 2 S / 517.50

Central east S / 764.75

East 1 S / 690.00

East 2 S / 506.00

North grandstand S / 172.50

How to buy tickets for Coldplay in Peru through Teleticket?

To buy tickets you must take into account the following:

Login to teleticket.com.pe

If you don’t have an account yet, go to the option Check in

Fill in the required data

Accept the terms and conditions

Click on Accept

Then enter to teleticket.com.pe

Wait your turn in the virtual queue

Buy the tickets you want (maximum 4 per person)

Who will be the opening act for the Coldplay concert in Peru?

Through their social networks, the Artes production company confirmed that Coldplay will have Camila Cabello as the opening act for their concert in Lima, Peru.

The best songs of Coldplay

Clocks

Live life

Adventure of a lifetime