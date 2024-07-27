Coldplay | Coldplay’s gig started with confetti rain – Chris Martin explained why it took the band 27 years to come to Finland

Abundant 42,000 listeners have arrived on Saturday night to witness the first Finnish concert of this millennium’s most popular new band at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium.

After nine in the evening, the wait is finally rewarded.

That’s where the musicians come in, after the educational video that introduced the tour’s environmental friendliness and played as an intro.

But what does Chris Martin?

The Coldplay star, performing for the first time in Finland, kneels on the satellite stage at the end of the long catwalk. He kisses the Finnish chamber, practically the floor of the stage.

Martin makes a prayer gesture and points to the sky like a spiritual football player who scored a goal.

“You’ve got a higher power!” he declares to mark the opening song.

Purple and pink biodegradable confetti are blowing all over the Olympic Stadium.

Second to hear Adventure of a Lifetime during which dozens of giant balloons bounced along the permanto.

LED wristbands were distributed to the audience at the concert.

The beginning of the concert is a chimera of grandiose familiar hits: Higher Power, Adventure of a Lifetime, Paradise, The Scientist and perhaps the band’s best-known song performed from the end of a long catwalk Viva la Vida.

“Good evening and welcome to everyone,” says Martinin in Finnish of The Scientist to end up with.

“There is a reason why it took us 27 years to come to Finland,” he explains. “Finland is so difficult that we decided to stay away as long as possible.”

“We are so happy to be here in Finland”, Martinin praises in Finnish and gathers a storm of ecstatic screams.

At the beginning of Coldplay’s concert, dozens of giant balloons bounced along the floor of the Olympic Stadium.

Viva la Vida Martin kneels down like a knight to start the expected sing-along. “Aw, who would ever wanna be king?” he asks in song.

The audience at the Olympic Stadium responds with the song’s famous chorus: “Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh!”

“This is a sexy country”, Martin praises Finns who still stand out in the evening after ten in the evening. The star says he spent twenty million on the light show – apparently in vain.

Before the start of the concert, the organizer said that the audience for the first concert was a good 42,000. The four concerts gather a total of more than 170,000 people.

British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters was heard as Coldplay’s second warm-up act. Peters has also toured with the band in Athens, Bucharest and Budapest this summer.