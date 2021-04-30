Coldplay is back on the music scene! The famous band recently announced the premiere of their new single “Higher power”, with which they make their return after almost two years since their last album.

The aforementioned song was produced by Max martin, one of the most recognized composers and producers in the international industry. The news generated expectation among the group’s followers, who are now demanding a new album.

The announcement was spread through social networks with an enigmatic publication, just days after mysterious advertising panels appeared in various cities around the world.

“‘Higher power’ is a song that arrived on a small keyboard and a laundry room at the beginning of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin, who is a true wonder of the universe,” reads his official account on Instagram.

In the same way it was spread that The theme will be available on May 7 through platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.

Coldplay

Coldplay, a band consisting of Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, stayed away from the music scene due to the coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis imposed new directives on the industry, so different artists, producers and record labels suspended their activities.

The British newspaper The Sun reported that the musicians took the quarantine as an opportunity to think about their ninth album, which they would have been working on in recent months. Everyday life was the last studio album they released, which was released in 2019.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.