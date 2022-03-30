They keep surprising. The night of March 29, Coldplay played his third concert, and it was at the Guadalajara Akron StadiumJalisco, where he unleashed madness among his loyal Mexican followers.

It turns out that the British band invited the Maná group to the stage and they delighted together with the well-known song “Raying the sun”. Until that moment, nobody knew about this collaboration, they had only heard Chris Martin and his companions rehearse the well-known song, but no one imagined that the duet would become a reality.

The videos were recorded by the attendees and it was possible to observe Ferdinand Olvera very happy singing along with the English, while the public did not leave their astonishment and screams.

YOU CAN SEE: Coldplay: the teachings of empathy, love and inclusion left by their tour of Latin America

After finishing the song “Rayando el sol”, Fher de Maná and Chris Martin they gave each other a tender hug. The fans asked for another song, but it was no longer granted. Without a doubt, a magical night for the fans of both groups.

It is worth mentioning that Coldplay will play more dates at the Foro Sol in CDMX, thus being Mexico the country that will receive the band more times in its country.

Coldplay plays “Bachata rosa” by Juan Luis Guerra

During their time in the Dominican Republic, Coldplay paid tribute to Juan Luis Guerra and played his famous song “Bachata rosa”, which made the audience at the Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo very happy.

Coldplay interpret song in sign language

For their fans in Costa Rica, Coldplay performed the song “Something just like this” in sign language to connect directly with their deaf fans.