In the European Union there is a qualified majority of countries ready to call for a “moratorium” on the consumption and production of “cultured meat” for health, ethical, economic and environmental reasons, in the event of a vote. This is what Coldiretti states in commenting on the result of the discussion of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council of the U on concerns relating to food production in laboratories. They have in fact guaranteed support for the concerns contained in the note presented for discussion – reports Coldiretti – Austria (signatory), Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France (signatory), Greece, Hungary, Italy (signatory), Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia and Spain while others who did not participate in the discussion had guaranteed written support (Czech Republic, Malta and Romania).

In the event of a possible vote – Coldiretti specifies – this group of countries, without considering among other things those who did not participate during the meeting, would already represent a qualified majority (17 countries and 67.45% of the population) out of the total of 27 of the 'Union.

Furthermore, the Commissioner for health and food safety, Stella Kyriakides – reports Coldiretti – intervened to underline that the concerns expressed by many countries on social, environmental and ethical issues are legitimate, as too little data is still available in terms of emissions , environmental impacts or prices. The Commission, in fact, asked EFSA to update the guidelines precisely to integrate them with recent scientific information on synthetic foods.