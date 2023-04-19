From the premier and leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni to the president of the Democratic Party Stefano Bonaccini, from the deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani of Forza Italia to the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini of the League, from the leader of Azione Carlo Calenda to the political leader of Noi Moderati Maurizio Lupi up to group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Senate Stefano Patuanelli but also many parliamentarians such as Luca Pastorino of +Europe or Elena Bonetti of Italia Viva, the signatures collected by the mobilization of Coldiretti in support of the law to stop synthetic or “based” foods mobile” as suggested by Fao and WHO, in the absence of adequate guarantees from the point of view of food and environmental safety.

Coldiretti recalls in a note that – as emerged from a recent Tecne’ survey – as many as 72% of citizens would not eat synthetic meat obtained in the laboratory and only 18% would try it while 10% do not know and therefore need more information . Coldiretti is therefore a mobilization which – underlines the note – has the merit of having turned the spotlight on a business in the hands of a few rich and influential people in the world and until now kept hidden but which can change people’s lives and the environment that surrounds us, with the positive opening of a discussion in the country, in the municipalities, in the regions and in Parliament which represents the home of democracy. The Government’s bill – Coldiretti specifies – will in fact be operational only after the discussion and approval of the Parliament which the collection of signatures wants to speed up.

The FAO/WHO document – recalls Coldiretti – analyzes the ‘Aspects of food safety of cellular-based food’ definition considered clearer than the term ‘cultivated’ preferred instead by the manufacturing industries but considered to be misleading by the two world authorities who also consider it questionable to use for these products the terms ‘meat, chicken or fish’. FAO and WHO – continues Coldiretti – identify as many as 53 potential risks, from allergies to cancer, with the need for particular attention on the use of components such as growth factors and hormones used in bioreactors but prohibited in breeding in Italy and other aspects are also invited to be explored such as “ethical issues, environmental considerations, consumer preference/acceptance, nutritional aspects, production costs, final product prices and regulatory requirements such as approval mechanisms and labelling”. The interests in the field of synthetic food are concentrated – concludes Coldiretti – in the hands of various protagonists of the hi-tech sector and of the new world finance, from Bill Gates (founder of Microsoft) to Eric Schmidt (co-founder of Google), from Peter Thiel (co-founder of PayPal) to Marc Andreessen (founder of Netscape), from Jerry Yang (co-founder of Yahoo!) to Vinod Khosla (Sun Microsystems).