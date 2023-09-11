The anomalous heat pushes the consumption of ice cream into the first ten days of September to protect oneself from the heat and enjoy the last remnants of a summer that seems to never end, with an estimated increase of 10% compared to the same period last year. This is what emerges from an estimate by Coldiretti on the effects of high temperatures which in many cities have exceeded 30 degrees, changing seasonal purchasing behaviour. An increase also driven by the presence of tourists on the beaches and in the cities of art with around 9.8 million Italians who have decided to spend at least a few days of holiday in September with the sun, according to the Coldiretti/Ixe’ survey.

Demand – Coldiretti underlines – does not appear to be discouraged even by the 15.9% increase in ice cream prices in August driven by increases in raw materials and energy prices. What pushed the requests was a summer which from a climatological point of view was 0.83 degrees higher than the historical average in Europe with peaks in southern countries with Portugal, France and Italy hit by real heat waves, based on data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the European Union.

A trend that is pushing Italians’ ice cream consumption to 2.8 kilograms per year per capita in 2023 according to Sigep and despite the innovations, artisanal ice cream in historic flavors is preferred, with a new interest in fruit-based flavors. Among the new flavors we highlight salted caramel, buffalo milk chocolate and salted ricotta with basil. In Italian ice cream shops – continues Coldiretti – 220 million liters of milk, 64 million kilos of sugars, 21 million kilos of fresh fruit and 29 million kilos of other products are used during the year with a clear impact on businesses suppliers committed to ensuring quality ingredients.

In recent years there has been a real boom in artisanal ice cream shops which guarantee the origin of the raw material from the stable to the cup with flavors ranging from donkey’s milk to goat’s milk and buffalo milk but this year milk milk has also arrived of sheep. A push that has encouraged creativity in the choice of ingredients that enhance the variety and quality records of national agri-food production, from the flavor of basil to prosecco. In the ice cream shops – concludes Coldiretti – particular attention is paid to the selection of ingredients, from milk to fruit, which are rigorously fresh with “zero kilometre” flavors because they are obtained from local products which must not be transported by means that waste energy and pollute the environment. environment.