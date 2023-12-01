Seven out of ten Italians (70%) are against the marketing of artificial food produced in laboratories, from meat to milk to fish. This is what emerges from the Coldiretti-Censis investigation, released on the occasion of the promulgation by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, of the provision which introduces the ban on the production and marketing of cell-based foods for food use or animal feed, after notification to Brussels.

”The law is a commitment to defend the Mediterranean diet but also an important signal for the European Union which, in compliance with the precautionary principle, has already led for over 40 years to banning the use of hormones in foods that they are instead used in the production processes of cell-based meat”, underlines Coldiretti. ”Moreover, the Agriculture Committee of the European Parliament has already expressed its opinion on artificially grown meat in the resolution on proteins, rejecting by a large majority an amendment which identified laboratory-grown proteins as one of the possible solutions to the problem of the dependence of European livestock farms on supplies from abroad”.

“Italy, which is a world leader in food quality and safety, has the duty to lead the way in policies to protect citizens’ health”, states the president of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini. “It is not the first time that we are pioneers in Europe as demonstrated by the fact that after mad cow disease we were the first country to adopt national rules for the obligation to label the origin of food, which the Union is progressively aligning with. Europe by overcoming doubts and disputes that are now part of the past”, he adds.