Yvonne Coldeweijer must immediately remove a video in which she makes statements about Rachel Hazes’ private life and post a correction. According to the court, the vlogger cannot prove her accusations. Coldeweijer must also remove the term ‘cremated croquette’. Hazes and Coldeweijer faced each other in court two weeks ago.

