Yvonne Coldeweijer may still call Rachel Hazes ‘cremated croquette’. Rachel herself announced this on Tuesday through a statement on Instagram. Two weeks ago, the judge ruled that the gossip vlogger should no longer characterize the widow of the late André Hazes. “My lawyer will confirm to her lawyer that no penalty will be invoked for this.”
