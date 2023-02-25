Mexicali.- During the night of this Friday and early Saturday morning, cold front number 36 will enter and a polar trough through northeastern Mexico that will cause the eighth winter storm of the season. These weather conditions will cause rain with intervals of showers, wind with gusts of 60 to 70 kilometers per hour (km/h) and dust storms in Lower California.

This information was confirmed by the National Meteorological System (SMN), belonging to Conagua, in an official statement published this Friday. In it they explain that in addition to the rains there will be waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

By Saturday, the new cold front (no. 36) that will enter Mexico through Baja California will interact with a cold core vortex and the polar and subtropical jet streams will give rise to the Eighth Winter Storm of the season. This will generate a cold to very cold environment, rains, showers in the northwest of the country, with heavy punctual rains in Baja California; as well as gusts of wind from 70 to 90 km/h with dust storms Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua; and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California Sur. There will be conditions for snowfall or sleet in the sierras of Baja California and Sonora.

For this February 25 there will be minimum temperatures of -10 to -5 degrees with frost in the mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango. While the winds will have gusts of 70 to 90 km / h with dust storms in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

Given the weather forecast, Civil Protection of Baja California suspended all school activities for this Saturday February 25 in Tijuana, Rosarito, Ensenada, San Quintín and Tecate at all educational levels, whether public or private.

“Due to the weather forecast for this weekend, Civil Protection has recommended the suspension of any type of school activity on February 25,” BC Civil Protection published on its social networks.

Similarly, they reported by the same means that they will have a meeting with the State Emergency Committee this weekend to coordinate prevention and response actions with the three levels of Government.