In northern India, the havoc of the cold remains equal. The capital recorded the coldest day of the season yesterday. Now the Meteorological Department has warned of light intensity of rains in Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh including Delhi on Saturday, which will increase the cold. Explain that in protest against the agricultural laws on the Delhi-Haryana border, farmers may face trouble due to this.

Light intensity rain is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of parts of Haryana’s Jhajjar, Rohtak, Jind, Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal & Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, Deoband, and Saharanpur. Rain may also occur over isolated places of southwest & west Delhi during next 2 hours: IMD – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

