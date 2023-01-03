The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the region will be affected, today and tomorrow, by an extension of an air current from the west in the upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by the flow of different quantities of clouds in the form of waves, with an extension of a surface depression from the southwest.

The center indicated that the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied by rain on the islands and some coastal and northern areas, extending to some eastern areas.

The center expects that the coming Friday and Saturday will witness a deepening of the depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, accompanied by a cold air mass, as the quantities of clouds continue to increase over separate areas of the country, interspersed with cumulus clouds, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, with lightning and thunder sometimes, especially on the coasts. And the northern and eastern regions, with lower temperatures.