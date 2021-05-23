Chinese state media said on Sunday that 21 runners were killed in a bitter cold that swept a jogging race in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday.
The 100-kilometer race was held Saturday morning at Stone Forest, a political destination in the Jingtai District of Pine City.
172 contestants participated in the race. According to the New China News Agency (Xinhua), 151 contestants have been confirmed safe, including eight who sustained minor injuries.
