new Delhi: In the capital Delhi, people will not get rid of the cold wave till the new year. Meteorological Department officials informed on Monday that due to the cold winds moving from the Himalayas towards the plains, cold weather is forecast to occur in parts of Delhi for the next four days.

Meteorological Department officials said that on Monday, the minimum temperature was 5.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 20.9 degrees Celsius in the national capital. He said that the minimum temperature in Ianagar and Zafarpur weather stations was 4 ° C and 4.7 ° C respectively.

The Meteorological Department said that on the eve of the new year, the temperature can reach three degrees Celsius. He said that cold wave is likely to occur in parts of Delhi during the next four days. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, said that there has been ‘sporadic to very good’ snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to western disturbances.

He said that due to cold and dry northern / northwest winds from the Western Himalayas, the temperature in North India can fall by three to five degrees Celsius. IMD said, “Cold conditions may prevail in some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan. Dense fog is also expected at some places in the region.

In the plains, the minimum temperature is 10 ° C or less and 4.5 ° C lower than normal, then IMD declares a cold wave. Last Sunday in Delhi, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature so far this season.

