Urupema (SC) recorded -6ºC with a thermal sensation of -18ºC this Monday (1st July)

The cold wave that hit the South of the country resulted in the lowest temperatures of the year on Sunday (June 30, 2024). In several cities in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, thermometers recorded negative numbers.

In São Joaquim (SC), the minimum was -7.8 °C, according to the Climatempo. The lake in the city’s central square froze over.

FREEZING ❄️ 🥶

Intense cold causes lake to freeze in the central square of São Joaquim on the morning of this Sunday (30). Video @_marcos_malacarne #cold #Saint joaquim pic.twitter.com/68rPxg6FB3 — Jakelyne Loiola (@Jakelyneloiola_) June 30, 2024

WEATHER | The lake in São Joaquim Square (SC) froze in the early hours of today. 📷 Mycchel Legnaghi pic.twitter.com/BhMfGoYhPr — MetSul #AjudaRS (@metsul) June 30, 2024

In Urupema (SC), the record was -7.2 °C on Sunday. This Monday (1st July), the city woke up with -6 ºC. Morro das Antenas was covered with a layer of ice and stalactites. The thermal sensation reached -18 ºC, according to data from Epagri (Agricultural Research and Rural Extension Company of Santa Catarina).

Another city that also registered stalactites was Saint Joseph of the Absent, with the thermometers showing -4.5 °C, according to Climatempo.