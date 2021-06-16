Today it snowed again in Córdoba after 14 years. On that same July 9, 2007, there was also snow in Buenos Aires. The low temperatures of these days, which were around seven degrees, once again enthused many porteños with the idea of ​​another snowfall in the city. However, specialists from the National Meteorological System (SMN) give up on this idea.

The meteorologist Cindy Fernández assured this newspaper that it is not likely that it will snow again in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires. “The weather conditions are not given for this to happen. In the first place, because for it to snow again there must be temperatures much lower than the current ones both on the surface and in height. In addition, they have to be humid days “, sentenced.

Extreme cold, then, will not be synonymous with snow in the City. “Under these conditions, the chances of it snowing in Buenos Aires are almost nil“, underlined the meteorologist of the SMN.

The Cordoba city woke up this Wednesday with a postcard as icy as it is beautiful. Just like that July 9, 2007, a thick blanket of snow covered the Learned and it was a party for those who braved the cold and gave themselves up to play like children.

By midmorning, cars with snow covered windshields, an image that until recently used to belong exclusively to tourists who walked around the mountains to see this fascinating phenomenon.

The same thing happened in Buenos Aires 14 years ago. During the days July 6, 7 and 8, 2007, Occurred the entry of a cold polar air mass that affected almost the entire Argentine territory.

The snowfall of July 9, 2007 in the city of Buenos Aires. Photo Enrique García Medina

As a consequence of this entry of cold air, between July 6 and 11 of that year there were very low temperatures in much of the Argentine territory, some of them lower or close to the minimum values ​​of historical records.

On that holiday Monday of July 9, the simultaneous presence of very cold air, both in the average levels of the atmosphere and on the surface, gave rise to precipitation in the form of sleet and snow, even in localities where both phenomena were almost unknown.



14 years ago, porteños had fun with the snow that fell in the City. Photo Enrique García Medina

It had not snowed in the City of Buenos Aires since 1918, when it even accumulated a much larger white layer than what could be seen 14 years ago. But this time, everything indicates that there will be no snow for the porteños.

