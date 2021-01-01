Disclaimer:This article is auto-uploaded from the agency feed. It has not been edited by the team of NavbharatTimes.com. Language | Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 11:35:00 PM New Delhi, Dec 31 (Language) A thick fog enveloped a large area of ​​North India on Thursday and temperatures in many areas went below zero degrees Celsius. Along with this, this year which is having bad weather like flood and cyclone is coming to an end. There are cold wave conditions in Rajasthan of western India and Madhya Pradesh in the central part of the country. Meteorological Department officials said that the minimum temperature in Gulmarg in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was recorded at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius. It is the most in the union territory

New Delhi, Dec 31 (Language) A thick fog enveloped a large area of ​​North India on Thursday and temperatures in many areas went below zero degrees Celsius. Along with this, this year which is having bad weather like flood and cyclone is coming to an end. There are cold wave conditions in Rajasthan of western India and Madhya Pradesh in the central part of the country. Meteorological Department officials said that the minimum temperature in Gulmarg in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was recorded at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest place in the union territory. Due to dense fog in Delhi, visibility dropped to just 50 meters and the minimum temperature also reached 3.3 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature this season. The Meteorological Department said that cold wave is going on in the city for the third consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that this time the average minimum temperature in Delhi in December was the second lowest in the last 15 years. According to data released by IMD on Thursday, the average minimum temperature (MMT) was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius in December this year as against the average minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees last year. According to the data, the average minimum temperature fell below seven degrees Celsius in 2018, once in the last 15 years, when it was 6.7 degrees Celsius. The department said that there was a nine-day cold wave in the city in December 1965, which is the highest ever. According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR has declined due to factors such as clear skies, western disturbances from the Himalayan region and the impact of ‘La Nina’. ‘La Niña’ is a seasonal phenomenon of temperature change in the Pacific Ocean due to which there is a change in the attitude of the air. The cold outbreak in Kashmir increased on Thursday and the minimum temperature in many places in the valley went below the freezing point. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, compared to minus 2.2 degrees Celsius the day before. The temperature in Qazigund was minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in northern Kashmir recorded a temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius. The period of ‘Chillai Kalan’ is going on in Kashmir and during this period of 40 days it is very cold. The drop in temperature freezes the water supply pipelines in various parts of the valley including the famous Dal Lake. Officials said that during this period there are chances of snowfall and high altitude areas receive heavy snowfall. The period of ‘Chillai Kalan’ started from December 21 and will end on January 31. This will be followed by a 20-day Chillai Khurd (less cold) and then a 10-day Chillai Bachha (common cold). Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday were recorded below zero degrees Celsius in many places. Keylong, the administrative center of Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 12.2 degrees Celsius. Kalpa and Kinnaur recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius. Manali and Solan had temperatures of minus 1.6 and 0.7 degrees Celsius respectively. Meteorologists have forecast rains in the plains of the state and snowfall in high altitudes from January 3 to 6. The neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana are also not going to get relief from the chilling cold. Dense fog enveloped many parts of both states and Wednesday recorded the coldest night of the season. Chandigarh Meteorological Department said that Hisar in Haryana had the coldest night of the season, where the minimum temperature was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal. is less. Bathinda in Punjab recorded the minimum temperature at zero degree Celsius, while it was 1.6 in Amritsar and 1.2 degree Celsius in Faridkot. The snowfall in the mountains is causing melting cold in the plains. Many areas of Uttar Pradesh remained vulnerable to cold wave during the last 24 hours. According to the report of the Zonal Meteorological Center, Meerut division recorded a significant decline in daytime temperatures during this period. Apart from this, maximum temperatures were also below normal in Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly and Jhansi divisions. During the last 24 hours, Najibabad was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius. The cold winter continued on Thursday in Rajasthan and more than 12 districts recorded minimum temperatures below five degrees Celsius, affecting life. Mount Abu, the only hill tourist place in the state, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius. Severe cold continued in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, which is unlikely to provide relief for the next two-three days. Datia recorded the lowest temperature at 2.8 degrees Celsius. This is the second cold wave in Madhya Pradesh in December. Earlier, from 19 to 23 December, there was a cold in most parts of the state. GD Mishra, Senior Meteorologist of Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal, said that in the last 24 hours, cold wave was affected in Dhar, Gwalior and Datia districts of the state. He said that Tikamgarh, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Indore, Dhar, Ujjain, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Khandwa, Khargone, Ratlam, Shajapur, Datia and Guna districts also got cold. He said that there was fog in Gwalior, Datia and Guna. Mishra said that the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Datia (2.8 ° C).

