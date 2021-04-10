Neymar starred in the last great battle between Barcelona and Real Madrid for a player. It was in 2013. Until the last minute, the player Brazilian kept the suspense about where his fate would be, probably to get a better contract and a better commission for his father. Florentino Pérez, before the figures that were handled, decided to withdraw from the bidding. Time proved him right, because Operation Neymar ended up in court. The white president then looked away … towards Bale, which he ended up signing for 101 million.

These days both entities, flagships of Spanish football, they relive that particular Cold War in the market. They do it in a very similar situation, with their finances (more in the Blaugrana case) very touched due to the drop in income for the coronavirus and with the need to ravoid a template that glimpses the decline after having won many titles. In that particular cold war of transfers, as before with Neymar, Alves or Beckham himself, now there are basically two names on the table, those of Haaland and Alaba. And others that may interest both entities, such as Camavinga or Pogba, the latter, great outsider of the next transfer market.

In case of Haaland is the most obvious, Since the player’s father and your representative, Mino Raiola, they did not want to hide when, in the same day, they visited the facilities of Barça, where Laporta received them, and Real Madrid, where José Ángel Sánchez did the same, to transfer the economic salary claims that the striker had and those of Borussia for a transfer. My no Raiola, a sporty father to the footballer, has a great relationship of friendship with Laporta. Conversely, not much chemistry with Florentino, with which he had a run-in when both were negotiating, in 2016, the possible incorporation of Pogba to Madrid from Juve.

But the future of Haaland does not depend on personal friendships. The player, aware that any of the offers what is on the table is going to cover what you ask to collect per year (around 12 million net), think prioritize sports projects, the option that I assured you win more titles in the short term and qualify for the Ballon d’Or. On the other hand, it will be necessary to satisfy what Borussia wants to let the player out this summer. If he did it in 2022, he would be obliged to facilitate his departure at a reasonable price, that is the pact he reached with Raiola.

With Praise the situation is similar. Laporta’s relationship with Pini Zahavi is excellent and the two saw each other recently, but Alaba’s wish, as with Haaland, is to play for Real Madrid. There the white entity has it easier. Just wait to see what happens with the renovations of Varane but, above all, of Ramos. At the end of the contract, Praise no transfer to pay by the Austrian defender, who would charge in around 20 million gross (10 net) per year. The operation is feasible for Madrid and Barça. Alaba, like Haaland, are protagonists of this particular Cold War.