Russian spies target Germany. Putin’s men are disguised as diplomats. © Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin Pool/imago

Russian spies in Germany often disguise themselves as diplomats. The ministry warns that they are now expanding their activities in Putin’s service.

Berlin – Germany is increasingly becoming a destination Russian acts of sabotage. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution warned of this. In the meantime, Russia is not only attacking from afar – there are connections to Russian espionage activities within the Federal Republic. Most of the people are disguised as diplomats. President Thomas Haldenwang said that ARD-political magazine contrasts, one must be prepared that Russia will expand espionage activities. “We are at the same level as in the days of the Cold War,” says Haldenwang.

Warning of Russian espionage attacks in Germany: “level as in the days of the Cold War”

According to the daily News with several diplomats in Germany Demonstrate links to Russian espionage activities. In the Russian embassy and in its consulates were earlier this year contrasts-Information 544 diplomats accredited. Experts assume that a third of them work in disguise for Vladimir Putin’s secret services.

These people would have the “advantage of enjoying criminal immunity,” she said daily News Maik Pawlowsky, who heads counterintelligence at the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. “You can spy in Germany, but the state cannot prosecute these people. If you catch them in the act, the only option is to expel them from the country.”

Germany becomes the target of Russian acts of sabotage: “We take the threat seriously”

A spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior had already pointed out the seriousness of the situation with regard to acts of Russian sabotage in Germany last week. “We take the current threats seriously and protect ourselves,” said the spokeswoman when asked merkur.de. She emphasized: “The protection of our critical infrastructure has the highest priority. Critical facilities and systems are fundamentally endangered in the abstract, but at the same time their services are indispensable for the existence and survival of society.”

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution regularly informs and raises awareness Threats of espionage and sabotage, terrorism or violent extremism. Against cyber attacks, the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) as the cyber security authority would regularly inform the operators of critical infrastructures about the current risk situation. The protection of critical facilities against cyber attacks is guaranteed by existing laws and guidelines and is to be further expanded, according to the spokeswoman.

Putin is probably expanding the war: Russian spies are targeting the North and Baltic Seas

The fragility of critical infrastructure has been emphasized more and more in recent weeks. The Dutch secret service recently issued a warning Russian attacks on critical infrastructure in the North Sea. According to the intelligence reports, Russia is secretly mapping this infrastructure of the Netherlands and engaging in activities “indicating preparations for disruption and sabotage.” A ship from Vladimir Putin’s country was spotted in the North Sea a few months ago collecting information about wind farms, MIVD director Jan Swillens said. The Russian ship was then forced to turn away by the coast guard and the navy.

The nautical associations are also sounding the alarm. Hans von Wecheln, representative of the North Friesland Nautical Association, pointed out the changed threat situation at sea there. “We’ve been defining security differently since February 24, 2022,” said von Wecheln in an interview with kreiszeitung.de. At the latest after the Attacks on the gas pipelines and the construction of critical infrastructure at sea, the security situation requires other approaches for more protection on the German coasts. (bohy)