After 40 years of fights, the Justice of Córdoba put an end to the millionaire inheritance of the Corrientes landowner in 2020 Juan Feliciano Manubens Calvet, one of the most disputed in Argentina that included unusual chapters that seemed to be taken from a television series in a fight for more than $ 250 million. Today, someone who regularly walks the corridors of the courts of the Federal Capital and the Province of Buenos Aires, summed up Clarion a state of affairs with respect to the “cold war” being carried out by those who will keep the fortune amassed by Diego Armando Maradona: “I don’t think they take as long as it happened with Manubens Calvet because they are going to lose a lot and all … But it is as if each of the heirs is playing a game of chess, although neither moves the pieces. “

Due to the number of heirs (for now five recognized and six in the filiation process), the places where Maradona would have his assets located (Argentina, Venezuela, Belarus, Dubai, Switzerland, Monaco, Mexico, United States, Cuba, Italy, China and the United Arab Emirates, among others) and a list of almost 60 lawsuits against El Diez (the largest is with the Italian treasury) distributed in different courts, the trial for the succession of the world soccer star will become a complex, tortuous and difficult process to instruct for the magistrate who, by rule of law, has to take charge.

The one who took the first step was Jana Maradona (born in 1996 as a result of a relationship between Maradona and Valeria Sabalian) by opening the succession process Thursday, December 3 (eight days after Diego’s death), in Civil Court number 44 of CABA. But Dr. Camilo Almeyda Pons declared himself incompetent because there is a case being processed in which The ten He had denounced Claudia Villafañe for a conflict of property of the former soccer player.

Diego Maradona on the couch. This was in a match that Gimnasia beat Newell’s at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario. Today, his heirs “fight” over his inheritance. Photo: DPA / Sebastian Granata.

By lottery, the case fell to Court number 27, in charge of Jorge Ignacio Sobrino Reig, who is willing to carry out the succession process. Why did Jana open the succession in Capital? Because what defines where the succession trial is processed is the last address of the person who died, established in the Civil and Commercial Code. And Maradona had his legal address at Bahía Blanca 4686, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Devoto, which is the house that Maradona gave to his parents Doña Tota (Dalma Salvadora Franco) and Don Diego.

Gustavo Fabián Pascual, the lawyer who represents Jana, is the same one who at the time helped her mother to carry out the trial for filiation and has known her since she was two years old. Pascual denied that it ever existed “hasty behavior” of his client, indicated that “it has no economic urgencies” (Before versions that the young woman’s predicament would lie in that she has problems paying the rent for her apartment) and revealed that “all his siblings agree that the process goes as quickly as possible“.

Verónica Ojeda was part of the intimate group that was able to fire Diego. Maradona’s ex-partner opened the succession in La Plata representing his son Dieguito Fernando. Photo: Clarín Archive.

But, as Diego died in Province (in the country San Andrés, on Avenida Italia 5208, an exclusive neighborhood located between Nordelta and the Villa Nueva complex, on the border between Tigre and Escobar), Dr. Mario Raúl Baudry, representing Diego Fernando Maradona Ojeda and his mother (and current partner) Verónica Carolina Ojeda appeared in Court number 20 of Judge Luciana Tedesco del Rivero, arguing that The ten He lived in the Campos de Roca II neighborhood since May, when the Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata club rented him a property to be closer to the Estancia Chica property, where he trains his professional team. Maradona temporarily moved from his home in Bella Vista to kilometer 65 of Route 2, in Brandsen. A curious fact: Tedesco del Rivero declared itself competent on the last business day (December 29, 2020) before the start of the judicial fair.

Dalma, Claudia Villafañe, Gianinna and her son, Benjamín, and Diego Armando Maradona. The succession for the inheritance of the Ten is almost “paralyzed”. Photo: Instagram

For their part, Dalma and Gianinna Maradona They showed up the next day (Friday, December 4) in Civil Court number 15 of San Isidro, where Judge Mariano Luis Vieyra also declared “incompetent”, although with a couple of outstanding details: 1) He transferred the request to the Court of La Plata. 2) He accepted the appointment of Sebastián Baglietto as “temporary administrator” of the inheritance “promoted mainly by Dalma and Gianinna. Baglieto was a lawyer for the Peñaflor Group, was part of the Legal Department of Techint Group and is one of the partners of NBF, the legal and tax firm that the two daughters Maradona had with Claudia Villafañe hired. Further, He is the husband of Gabriela Galaretto, a historical collaborator of Marcelo Tinelli, both in his companies and in San Lorenzo, and Executive Director of the Ideas del Sur Foundation. At Diego’s wake, this couple was seen with President Alberto Fernández.

Diego Maradona and his eldest son, the day of their reunion in 2016. Photo. Arechivo Clarín.

Diego Junior, who lives in Naples (where his mother, Cristiana Sinagra, gave birth to him) has not yet appeared on stage, although they speculate that he would join the succession trial initiated by Jana. Diego Armando Maradona (h) is represented in Argentina by doctors Luis Alberto Rey and Luis Matías Casanovas. What will happen if Dr. Sobrino Reig, from Capital, and Dr. Tedesco del Rivero maintain their competence in the succession process? If Jana maintains her request in Court 27, the Supreme Court of the Nation must decide who will ultimately be the judge in charge of processing and distributing the inheritance of the greatest soccer player born in Argentina.

The farewell to Diego Maradona, in an intimate ceremony, in the Bella Vista cemetery. Photo Mario Quinteros.

The judge appointed to handle Maradona’s succession will have to determine who the heirs are, a process that will take time because in addition to the 5 already recognized (Diego Jr., Dalma, Gianinna, Jana and Diego Fernando) there are another six who process filiation. Four would do it in Cuba (Javielito, Lu -his mother is Adonay Fruto-, Johanna and Harold, all between 19 and 21 years old), also Santiago Lara, 19, and Magalí Gil, 24. Lara and Gil requested DNA tests and they managed to get the Justice to prohibit the cremation of Maradona’s body.

Magalí Gil wants to know if she is the biological daughter of Diego Maradona. Photo: Instagram.

But the question does not end here: now Eugenia Laprovittola, a young footballer of Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata joined to which her biological mother (since she was adopted) would have confirmed that her father is the soccer star who died on November 25. “My mother had a partner and in a meeting with Diego she got pregnant. When the couple found out, they started hitting him on the belly to make him lose me. It was a context of much violence and she decided to give me up for adoption “, said Eugenia (25 years old), in the True Secrets program, on América TV. Laprovittola was born at the Evita Hospital in Lanús, on July 11, 1995, and lives in Berisso.

Justice will have to prove the link with the former soccer player through a legal presentation and a DNA analysis. Faced with this eventuality, During Maradona’s autopsy, at least six cards or cards were made with blood samples that will be useful at the time of future and eventual filiation trials. This was done to avoid a possible exhumation of Maradona’s body.

The concrete thing is that until now the succession of Diego made a lot of noise, had four presentations, did not have a confirmed judge and did not move an inch … Of course: by law, each heir will have the right to receive two-thirds of Maradona’s assets after it is known what the estate is and how much it corresponds to each of the children.