To fill the deposit of motivation and stay active in winter, it is important value training in cold conditions Because experts say that this context offers some opportunities that can be used for the benefit of our health. On the other … side, there are many protocols that associate specific physical benefits from cold. In this report, by the hand of two experts, we deepen both in cold training and in the supposed benefits of cold in the recovery process.

The cold is a demotivating factor, in general, for sports. It is not the same to put on training clothes in warm days, get out of bed on a summer morning to take advantage of the first rays of the sun to train or enjoy a walking race after arriving in spring and summer than to leave the Nordic in January and February to go to the gym or put on sports after the workday of a rainy and cold day. Except for exceptions, most human beings are clear about what conditions prefer to train: warm, although either extreme heat.

Experts such as Raúl Lorenzo, manager of the Itw Sport sports training program, know firsthand because they work daily with athletes who train a high level to which Winter happens to them at a mental level as much as amateur athletes. “We tend to appreciate that many of our athletes usually feel demotivated due to the cold, the demand for academic routine or by fatigue accumulated in the first half of the season,” he says. It is indisputable, in the opinion of the expert, that winter forces a greater mental effort. «At this time, where the combination of training and competitions require a total commitment, it is essential to maintain a rigorous planning. This translates, for example, in the design of a calendar that contemplates the training sessions, but also the recovery periods, adequate nutrition and leave time to the management of the emotional field, ”says Lorenzo.

Therefore, Constancy, mental and physical, is a decisive factor When making a difference in winter with your physical preparation. It is not so much about the level of demand, but about maintaining a sustained charge over time, and being responsible with planning throughout the year. “The key to achieving sustained performance during the winter lies in the ability to adapt the workload progressively throughout the season,” they point out from Itw Sport. “Instead of trying to overload the athlete from day one, it is beginning to bet on a gradual increase in intensity, allowing the body to adjust safely and effectively,” they add.

This planning strategy helps at the mental level but also “minimizes the risk of injuries and contributes to maintaining an optimal level of performance over a prolonged period,” details the ITW Sport team, which is committed to “readjust objectives and restructure routines” during winter for fight inertia and lack of motivation Own winter. “Experts have observed that flexibility in planning and the possibility that athletes adapt their training to the conditions of the moment increases the effectiveness of these plans when maintaining motivation and progression,” argue from ITW Sport.

In addition, in the specific case of elite or amateur athletes but they have ambitious objectives, Raúl Lorenzo highlights the importance of caring for mental health even with more care in the cold season. «It is vital that athletes learn to handle pressure and keep emotional balancewhich translates into a more stable and effective performance, ”concludes the head of the Itw Sport sports training program.

And, one thing is the theory and another practice, and no matter how much you know what planning is more effective when training in winter, if there is no motivation to bend to the mind when it says “no”, there will be nothing to do.

Exposure to cold in recovery: myths and real benefits

Although it is not a habit exclusively of the winter season, when we talk about training in winter we must also include all these protocols, most recovery – it is also part of the training – that simulate cold conditions with some specific objective. What are scientific basis?

In this sense, Mario Muñoz, pedagogical director of Fit Generation, Doctor of Sports Medicine and University Master in Personal Training, explains that “in general, exposure to cold has a long list of benefits”, but recognizes that “some of them are more speculative than real.”

The expert of the Fitness Professional Academy warns that “there are concrete applications (of the cold in training) with which you have to be cautious.” And indicates as an example the so -called Race protocol (for its acronym in English of “rest, ice, compression and elevation”). “It is no longer in force and not many people know it,” says Muñoz.

Another example of which there is “very little evidence about its real effects,” says Mario Muñoz, is the immersion in cold water to reduce inflammation and favor recovery after exercising. This is a fashion habit between almost professional fitness celebrities such as actor Chris Hemsworth and among sport stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who usually publish photos in Iceasy bathtubs. “Let’s keep in mind that after exercise there is a certain level of inflammation and reduce it by system is not entirely adequate,” Mario Muñoz emphasizes.

The Fit Generation expert also stops in cryotherapy, another methodology that applies the cold artificially to recovery after training. Specifically, as Muñoz explains, it consists “in the exposure of the entire body at extremely low temperatures for a short period of time, usually in a cryotherapy chamber, with liquid nitrogen or cold air.”

The Sports Medicine Doctor warns that “despite its extended use in professional sport and that some experience benefits, lTo scientific evidence about its effectiveness and the exact mechanisms behind these benefits is not yet completely establishedto”. In addition, Muñoz adds, “research reviews with more weight today suggest that the benefits, if existing, are very modest or even limited.”

Made these warning or nuance, the pedagogical director of Fit Generation does recognize two exclusive benefits of the application of the cold in the training that are endorsed by scientific evidence: “The transitory increase in norepinephrine, dopamine and betaendorphins, and the help of counteracting the systemic inflammation of low grade present in almost all modern chronic diseases,” he says Muñoz.

On the first of the two benefits, the Doctor of Sports Medicine points out to train cold «Improve vigil and attention», So, he adds,” cold showers are an effective treatment against depression symptoms. “

On the other hand, it is not demonstrated by scientific research that the use of cold serves to burn fat and, therefore, lose weight: “It is common to hear that exposing ourselves to cold conditions, either at the climate level, with environmental temperatures below 10ºC, or the immersion in cold water between 5ºC and 15ºC can increase the oxidation of fats,” says Mario Muñoz. This habit, in theory, increases “acute” energy expenditure and oxidation of fats, but the Fit Generation expert dismantles it: “Another dose of reality tells us that there are few reasons to believe that exposing yourself to the cold will offer us significant changes in body composition in the form of fat reduction,” he concludes.