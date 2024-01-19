Friday, January 19, 2024
Cold | The birds are blocking the heating stove: it is below 10 degrees in Lea Lundén's home

January 19, 2024
In the spring, Lea Lundén plans to head to the bank, so that next winter's frost will no longer have to be cold at home.

A native of Siuro Lea Lundén answers the phone at home with Nokia wearing a woolen coat and sweatpants. During the worst frosts, it has only been a little over 9 degrees warm inside at worst, but now the meter has a double-digit reading, a little over 13.

“It's always been cold here in the winter, but not quite this cold,” he says.

