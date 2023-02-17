EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In Peru, hundreds of children under the age of five die of cold each winter. Although it may seem incredible, in the middle of 2023, some 600,000 Peruvians who live in areas above 3,500 meters above sea level struggle each winter season to survive the icy cold of the highlands in precarious conditions. Faced with this, a State without the capacity to react to a chronic, cyclical and foreseeable tragedy, tries to devise ways to reverse a problem as complex as it is urgent.

According to figures from the Peruvian Ministry of Health, in 2019 alone, 389 deaths were registered in the high Andean areas of Arequipa, Cusco, and Puno due to frost-related lung diseases, a climatic phenomenon characterized by the sudden and abrupt drop in temperatures. temperature. Most of the deaths correspond to children under 5 years of age and older adults.

Newborn sheep that died from the cold, in San Antonio de Putina, more than 3,800 meters above sea level. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

The distance between the large cities of Peru and the high Andean populated centers, the dispersion of these communities (where no more than 50 or 60 families usually live) and the high costs of bringing materials and trained professionals to these remote areas have made it difficult up to now the success of state projects to build bioclimatized homes or adapt existing ones to the ravages of winter cold. In a new attempt to deal with the problem, last year the Government launched a aggressive multisectoral plan to address the problem comprehensivelyusing heat capture technologies already validated in the last decade.

The devastating effects of frost each winter have a long history, but it was not until 2012 that the Multisectoral Plan against Frost and Cold (PMHF) was created with the idea of ​​articulating all ministries to more efficiently and comprehensively mitigate this phenomenon. A year later, Sumaq Wasi (Casa Bonita, in Quechua) emerged, a project of the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation through which some 20,000 new bioclimatized homes were delivered in the most vulnerable areas of the Andes.

Four years later, at the end of 2017, Mi Abrigo was born, a new project of the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion that bet on the adaptation of existing houses in which they introduced heat capture technologies to respect the customs and idiosyncrasies of the inhabitants. inhabitants of these remote areas in the Peruvian Andes. The project, which operated until 2019, benefited some 7,000 people in two years, according to estimates by Jaime Núñez y Álvarez, head of the Foncodes Infrastructure Project Management Unit, the entity in charge of the project.

For him, although the multisectoral plan has helped to deal with the problem, the results are still insufficient. “In Peru, 180,000 new family housing units are needed, since there is a large number of houses with a high risk of collapse in the event of earthquakes or with very little protection against the cold,” he affirms. According to his calculations, official plans have only managed to close this gap between 15% and 18%. However, Núñez y Álvarez believes that to care for the entire vulnerable population, a larger budget is mainly needed.

The PUCP Rural Sector Support Group team with a model of bioclimatized houses adapted from the Mi Abrigo project. Héctor Vinces (Andean Agency)

Guillermo Ginet was head of the Mi Abrigo project during its three years of operation. “The project received a first impact evaluation that sought to review some key indicators of morbidity, mortality, and lung diseases. The evaluation results showed that the project had a considerable initial impact. But this was diluted as time went by, basically because maintenance actions on the part of families were not reinforced to properly use these technologies. “Although they are simple technologies, a follow-up is necessary to guarantee that the heat capture systems maintain their correct operation,” explains Ginet.

Jorge Soria is a member of the Support Group for the Rural Sector of the Catholic University of Peru and technical manager of the CAT Project which, in agreement with the Ministry of Housing, develops the thermal technology of the Sumaq Wasi project. The expert agrees with Ginet that one of the reasons for not having been able to significantly reduce the bioclimatized housing gap in the towns of the Peruvian highlands is the great challenge posed by the sustainability of these large projects. “Beyond technology, there are other critical factors such as good identification and targeting of vulnerable homes, or a real articulation of ministries to share information and make care more timely, centralized, and fair.”

A bioclimatic house from the ‘Sumaq Wasi’ project in Huancavelica. Andean Agency

However, Soria believes that the biggest mistake has been a mistaken approach by the State regarding the objective of these social projects. “Here it is not about making more houses to lower unit costs and generate profitability, because under this logic those responsible will always opt for closer and more accessible communities, and not necessarily for those where the State’s help is most required,” he says. . “The metrics that should be taken into account are the rates of morbidity and mortality from lung diseases. This is the only way to know the direct impact of these interventions”, reveals Soria.

missed opportunities

Raúl Andrade was a member of the Consulting Support team in charge of the Evaluation of Rural Housing Processes within the PMHF Framework. From his perspective, the problems identified in both projects were not associated with the technologies used, but with their delivery and sustainability. “You have to understand that the intervention goes far beyond building a house. The delivery implies where I build the house, if it fits with the way of living of the family that inhabits it. If you are going to give a house to a family, you are going to give the nucleus where most of its activities take place, its social, economic, and productive dynamics. If this house does not fit the family and their way of life, it is quite possible that it is not used as it should be”, says Andrade.

As he explains, the evaluation carried out by Apoyo Consultoría revealed problems in the design and management of the programs to sustain a plan that facilitates the maintenance and durability of these works. Other problems identified in the study were the low availability of materials in a heterogeneous context of geographical conditions.

A woman outside her house intervened through the Mi Abrigo project, in Cusco. Andean Agency

“Unfortunately, the challenge of caring for this population vulnerable to frost cannot respond to a single model. And here comes the rigidity of the Peruvian investment system, in which you as an official must comply with a file made from Lima, regardless of whether you need to spend thousands of soles to bring a type of wood that is scarce in the area, when you have another available that could calmly serve as a replacement ”, he explains. “That bureaucracy, that rigidity, that inflexibility of a framework that does not allow decision-making, also affects how these services are delivered.”

a new plan

After a decade of trials and errors, the Government approved in mid-2022 a new and aggressive Multisectoral Plan against Frost and Cold 2022-2024 that has proposed to close 100% of the priority gaps for homes, schools, sheds and cultivated pastures of the most vulnerable population. With a budget of 474 million soles (123 million dollars) destined to care for the populations most vulnerable to frost, the project contemplates 31 interventions by 10 ministries.

Within the framework of this new and ambitious strategy, the Ministry of Housing has announced that it plans to build 25,000 new bioclimatized houses in one year, at a rate of 68 per day. However, both the ministry itself and the Rural Sector Support Group of the PUCP, in charge of design and thermal technology, confirmed that the project is still in the testing phase. “We are currently in pilots. With the thermal part already validated in situ, what comes now is to validate other components such as training, communication, social, experience, how it is appropriated, how it adapts, and from that understand the tools and methodologies that we must include in the technological solution”, says Jorge Soria, technical manager of the project.

A woman walks home in the highlands of Puno, in July 2016. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

For the expert, to solve the problem, coordination between academia, the State and private companies that work in the areas and know the environments and the day-to-day life of these areas is essential. “If we generate a joint strategy where we all have the same line, the same vision, the same objective, the frost problem can be solved in the medium term”, he points out.