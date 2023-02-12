Hunucmá, Yucatán.- The weather forecast for this one sunday february 12 in the municipality of Hunucma, Yucatán, indicates that sunrise will be cold with clear skies and cloudy intervals for much of the morning. Throughout the day there will be a temperate environment and cloudy intervals. At night, a significant drop in temperature and clear skies are expected.

this sunday in Hunucma, Yucatanmaximum temperatures of 24 to 26 degrees are expected, while the minimum will range between 14 and 17 degrees Celsius.

In nearby towns like Sisal, Tetiz, Celestún, Umán and Mérida, the same cool to cold ambient conditions will prevail in the morning with cloudy intervals. Throughout the day there will be a temperate environment, clear to partly cloudy skies, as well as the possibility of some scattered drizzles. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the North and Northeast from 14 to 33 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h, especially on the coast.

According to the report of the Merida Regional Hydrometeorological Centerof the National Water Commission (Conagua), the domain of a cold air mass that gave impetus to the Cold Front 31, which moves over the Caribbean Seawill cause a significant drop in temperatures, especially on Sunday night and at dawn on Monday.

Due to these conditions, partly cloudy skies are expected with a probability of light rains in the northeast area of YucatanSouth of Quintana Roo, as well as in the south of Campeche; in the rest of the region rains are not expected. On the coast of the yucatan peninsulaScattered rains are forecast for a northerly event of 10 to 20 knots and waves between 1 and 2 meters in Quintana Roo, and less than 1.5 meters in Yucatan and campeche.

In Hunucma, Yucatanthis Sunday the indicator of Sun Protection Factor It will be low during the first hours of the day, medium from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., high from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., medium from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and again low from 5 p.m. until night.

Sunrise will be at 6:31 a.m., noon will be at 12:13 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 5:56 p.m. with a day length of 11 hours and 24 minutes.

He Conagua Meteorological Service and State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.