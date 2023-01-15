Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.- The weather forecast for this one sunday january 15 in the town Benito Juarez, Quintana Roo, indicates that there will be dawn with cold temperatures and cloudy intervals. Throughout the day there will be a temperate environment with cloudy skies without the possibility of rain. At night, a significant drop in temperatures is expected with a cold environment.

Regarding the temperatures for this Sunday in Cancun, Quintana Roomaximum temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius, reaching 69% humidity, especially in the evening.

In nearby municipalities like Isla Mujeres, Puerto Juarez, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, the same cold ambient conditions will prevail at sunrise with clear skies. During the day stable weather is expected with no chance of rain. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the North, Northeast and East from 10 to 18 km/h with gusts of 22 km/h.

According to the report of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the polar air mass that drove the Cold Front 23 It will continue in the region, which will leave an environment dry, cool and without rain.

Due to these conditions, temperatures will be cool overnight and early Monday. During the day there will be stable weather without the possibility of rain. On the coast of the Yucatan Peninsulastable weather is expected, east-northeast wind of 10 to 20 knots and waves between 1 and 2 meters high in Quintana Rooand less than 1.5 meters in Yucatan Y Campeche.

In general, this Sunday in Quintana Roo Maximum temperatures of 29 degrees and minimum of 14 degrees are expected. In cancunthe indicator of Sun Protection Factor it will be low in the early hours of the day, it will go to medium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and low from 5 p.m. until night.

Sunrise will be at 7:27 a.m., noon will be at 12:56 p.m. and sunset is expected to be at 6:26 p.m. with a day length of 10 hours and 59 minutes.

The Conagua Meteorological Service Y State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.