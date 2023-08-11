Of Antonella Sparvoli

The “fever of the lips” often occurs in the summer because too much sun is among the factors that awaken the virus (silent within us). Almost everyone comes into contact with herpes simplex 1 as a child

First days of vacation and sun and here comes cold sores. It is caused by a virus that remains silent in the body and awakens when some triggering factor gives it the “the” .

How do you come into contact with the virus? "The first contact with the person responsible for this infection, which in most cases is theHerpes simplex virus 1 (Hsv1), happens at an early age. It is the adults who infect the children who "kiss" them, unaware of being on the verge of having cold sores or recovering from a recent relapse. After L'primary infection, usually asymptomatic in children, the virus "retreats" in the nerve ganglia closest to the site of infection, where it remains dormant. Sometimes, however, it can reawaken and give rise to recurrences which manifest themselves with the so-called "fever of the lips", i.e. cold sores» explains Stefano Veraldi, head of the Dermatological Clinic course at the University of Milan Bicocca.

Is cold sores contagious? So Can the infection spread to other people? «The period of time in which the virus can be transmitted is short because once the vesicles appear, the virus immediately returns to the nerve ganglia – Professor Veraldi points out -. The infection can only occur when the virus is actively replicating, through direct contact with the serum of the vesicles on the skin or mucous membranes. Furthermore, it is possible to infect only subjects who have not yet had contact with the virus, generally children, especially small ones, between 3 months and 3 years of age ».

What promotes relapses?

«A small deficit of the local immune defenses is enough for the virus to reactivate. It can happen in moments of stress, for example after a trip, a flu and, in this period especially after excessive exposure to the sun’s rays”.

How does it manifest itself? «Almost everyone has had contact with the Herpes simplex virus 1, but only some suffer cold sores, which manifests itself above all on the lips or around the mouth – explains Veraldi -. The first alarm bell it is a feeling of tingling and discomfort in the lips. In 1-2 days a red area appears, on which they develop small blisters, which turn into pustules or rupture forming erosions. Generally, if you don't touch them and don't apply unsuitable creams, over the course of a few days both of these lesions tend to dry out with the formation of scabs. When these fall off, the skin returns to the way it was before, without marks or scars. As for i childrenalthough the primary infection generally does not give striking symptoms, sometimes herpetic stomatitis can occur, with small ulcers especially on the gums, which can be accompanied by fever, gingival swelling, irritability, enlarged lymph nodes and loss of appetite ».

How should “fever of the lips” be treated? «It often heals on its own after a week from the appearance of the vesicles – reports the expert -. To speed up the healing is sometimes resorted to products that help dry the lesions, such as astringent gels, or anti-viral creams, useful only if used at the first signs. Healing times can be lengthened if used unsuitable creams or “do-it-yourself” remedies That they make the situation worse. To those who often relapses sometimes preventive therapy with antivirals is proposed. A rare complication is bacterial superinfection of vesicles requiring targeted antibiotic therapy.